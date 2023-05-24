Peter Blottman Photography/iStock via Getty Images

It has been some time since I wrote here, largely due to the markets trading in a dull range for close to 1.5 months.

Now, equity markets have broken out higher from their ranges, which tells me that the path of least resistance is likely to be higher. Until proven otherwise, my bias is for markets to trade risk-on.

Growth names have led this rally, with technology, semiconductors, and biotechnology sectors showing high relative strength. Growth sectors have also outperformed cyclicals.

These are some of the important breakouts I am seeing in the market:

The S&P 500 (SPY) has peeked out of a multi-month base, and is trading above key weekly moving averages (10, 20, 50, and 200 week).

Weekly Chart: SPY

TradingView

The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) broke out ahead of the SPY, showing that growth stocks were leading the rally.

Weekly Chart: QQQ

TradingView

The bulk of the index performance for the SPY and QQQ was attributed to mega-cap stocks. Small caps, as represented by the Russell 2000 (IWM), have held above key support levels nicely.

Weekly Chart: IWM

TradingView

Small cap growth stocks, as represented by the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), are now starting to turn higher. Note the convergence of the 10, 20 and 50 week moving averages, and how price is now trading above these key moving averages.

Weekly Chart: ARKK

TradingView

Microcaps (IWC) have also held above key support levels nicely. A push higher from here would be positive for risk sentiment, as it would mean broader participation in this rally.

Weekly Chart: IWC

TradingView

Growth has led this rally, and should continue to outperform cyclicals. Look at the ratio of Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) against Russell 2000 Value (IWN). The ratio broke out in mid-March, and continues to climb steadily.

Daily Chart: IWO/IWN

TradingView

The ratio of gold against copper has also broken out higher from a multi-month base. Some may interpret this as a doomsday recessionary scenario, but I see this as confirmation that growth stocks should continue to outperform cyclicals going forward.

Weekly Chart: Gold/Copper

TradingView

If this rally has legs, I plan to focus on stocks from the leading sectors. Semiconductors (SMH) have been leading, with the ETF breaking out from a multi-month base.

Weekly Chart: SMH

TradingView

Technology (IGV), broadly, has been performing well, with the sector ETF looking to breakout from a multi-month base.

Weekly Chart: IGV