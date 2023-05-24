South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After being skeptical of apparel company V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for more than a year, never understanding why the market was willing to pay $80 or more for an increasingly leveraged company with no tangible growth, I finally dipped my toe in the water as VFC stock approached $20. In my last article from late April, I shared my reasons for my modest confidence, but still urged caution.

VFC reported its full-year results after the bell yesterday, which drove the battered stock higher in an initial reaction. In this update, I'll share my take on VFC's full-year 2023 results, focusing on free cash flow and dividend safety. I'll also provide an update on the company's performance in its largest brands, Vans, The North Face and Timberland, which together contribute nearly 80% of VFC's revenue. In the last part of the article, I'll share whether I still consider VFC stock a buy, whether I'm merely holding on to my still-modest position, or whether I've decided to pursue more promising opportunities.

How Did V.F. Corporation Perform In Fiscal 2023?

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, V.F. Corp. delivered adjusted earnings per share [EPS] of $2.10, slightly beating analyst estimates of $2.08. Considering stable revenue of $11.6 billion - in line with analyst estimates - management was able to allay some of the fears sparked by Foot Locker, Inc.'s (FL) weak earnings report last Friday.

As expected, The North Face was able to dampen otherwise weak results - more on that later - and the company is finally seeing accelerating momentum in its Greater China division, which reported a 3% increase in revenue on a reported basis (+10% in constant currency, CC) in the fourth fiscal quarter. However, the double-digit CC revenue growth should not be overinterpreted, as it is largely a consequence of the easing of lockdown measures in China and further recovery remains uncertain.

The EMEA region also performed quite well, with revenues up 2% in the fourth quarter (+8% in CC), while full-year revenues were flat (+12% in CC) - recall the extremely poor performance of the euro during most of 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the resulting economic challenges. Finally, VFC's Americas segment performed rather poorly, with revenues down 7% in the fiscal fourth quarter and down 2% for the full year compared to a year ago.

My regular readers know that I appreciate VFC's fundamentally strong portfolio of brands and the high gross margin that comes with it. So I was very pleased to see that gross margin declined only about 200 basis points on a reported basis, still in line with the longer-term average (Figure 1). The decline in fiscal 2023 was largely due to higher input costs and increased promotional activity. In fiscal 2024, management expects gross margin to rebound by at least 100 basis points, primarily due to lower promotional activity. Personally, I'd rather see the company maintain its level of promotional activity, considering that aggressive advertising is critical for brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland and, of course, Supreme, VFC's problem child (more on that later). Nonetheless, the still fairly strong gross margin and also the positive guidance for fiscal 2024 suggest that VFC is well on its way to getting its inventory overhang under control. Personally, I had expected much stronger markdowns, and associated margin contraction. On another note, and as I already discussed in my earlier articles, working capital management at VFC is generally rather poor so there is also a lot of improvement potential in this area.

Figure 1: V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Gross margin and year-over-year change in basis points (own work, based on VFC’s fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 10-Ks and the full-year fiscal 2023 earnings release)

At the same time, I wouldn't celebrate the expected margin expansion too much considering that selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 644 basis points year-over-year, resulting in a reported operating margin of only 9.1% when excluding the $735 million impairment charge. I would say that this is not a bad result for such a difficult environment, but it is worth noting that VFC also expects higher SG&A expenses in fiscal 2024. As a result, while gross margin should increase by at least 100 basis points, the actual benefit on operating profitability will likely be much smaller (Figure 2). SG&A expenses in the low-40% range suggest that there is definitely a lot of room for improvement over the long term.

Figure 2: V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Operating margin excluding impairment charges and year-over-year change in basis points (own work, based on VFC’s fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 10-Ks, the full-year fiscal 2023 earnings release, and own estimates)

VFC's fiscal 2023 results were quite good, in my view, but I would argue that management adequately prepared investors in prior events and earnings calls so there was not much room for surprises. For fiscal 2024, management expects flat revenues on a constant currency basis, and the wide range of EPS guidance ($2.05 to $2.25) underscores the dynamic nature of the current environment. The expected $0.30 impact of higher interest expense confirms what I discussed in detail in my article on VFC's relatively serious debt situation. The company needs to be very disciplined in its capital allocation, especially given the upcoming debt maturities, which I also discussed in the article above, and additional debt raised during the year.

VFC's Free Cash Flow, And My Thoughts On The Dividend After The Fiscal 2023 Results

The elephant in the room, of course, was free cash flow [FCF], which was negative $917 million for the year, not even adjusted for stock-based compensation (VFC did not disclose its complete cash flow statement in its earnings press release). FCF was significantly impacted by a payment of nearly $900 million related to taxes and interest owed in connection with the Timberland acquisition in 2011 (p. 21 and p. 28, fiscal 2023 10-Q2). However, as shown in the March 31, 2023 balance sheet, VFC continues to believe in its ability to be able to reclaim the payment (possibly as a tax credit) as it still reports the related tax receivable in "Other Assets." Personally, and in an effort to remain conservative, I am ignoring this asset due to the uncertainty surrounding its recoverability.

Taking into account the tax payment and the significant increase in working capital (especially inventories, which increased by 62% year-over-year), it is no wonder that VFC lost cash in fiscal 2023. The dividend rebasement was the right thing to do, even if the announcement just a few months after the 49th consecutive dividend increase did not exactly inspire confidence in management.

The fact that the dividend was not completely eliminated is a very positive sign, in my opinion. Not only could significant selling pressure from dividend-oriented funds be avoided, thereby dampening the pressure on employee stock-based compensation and the dissatisfaction that is likely to result, but the still substantial payout (currently $465 million annualized) also confirms the importance that management attaches to the dividend. It is likely that the Barbey family also had a say in the matter, as they hold 17% of the shares in VFC.

In my last article, I urged caution not to take the reduced dividend of $1.20 per share (annualized) for granted. However, management's guidance of about $900 million FCF in fiscal 2024 makes me quite confident that another cut is not necessary - at least not in the near future. This fairly strong guidance, which is actually consistent with the long-term expectation from the Investor Day event held in September 2022 so a bit optimistic in my view (see my detailed discussion), assumes, of course, that the world is not headed for a deep recession or a prolonged stagflationary environment, which would come with significant downward pressure on consumer disposable income. At the same time, management's cash flow guidance suggests that working capital will continue to decline, as is already evident from the $299 million reduction in inventories in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

An Update On VFC's Brand Portfolio

The North Face [TNF] is currently the growth engine of VFC and the brand has very strong momentum. In fiscal 2023, revenues were up 11% year-over-year, or 17% on a constant currency basis, demonstrating the importance of overseas markets for TNF. The brand continues to fire on all cylinders, and its current performance is an important part of my investment thesis.

As long as apparel brands are properly looked after, they should not falter, but they do fall out of favor at times. It is impossible, or at least very difficult, to capture every trend. With that in mind, I think VFC has a competitive advantage because of its somewhat diversified portfolio. It's hard to imagine the state VFC would be in today if it relied solely on Vans. TNF is still VFC's second largest brand in terms of revenue, but I expect TNF to take the lead in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (approximately 1/3 of total revenues), based on its continued strong performance and ongoing challenges in Vans.

I've already pointed out that management prepared investors well during previous calls, so it was no surprise that Vans reported a very poor performance. Revenues for the full year were down 12% year-over-year, or 8% on a constant currency basis. At the risk of sounding overly impatient, there are still no strong signs of a turnaround for the brand in the U.S., and in fact the revenue decline accelerated to 18% in the fourth quarter versus 13% in the third quarter. To be fair, however, I suspect that both reductions in the wholesale business and excess inventory played their part in the poor performance. In footwear, Vans shows promising signs, particularly in its UltraRange (+51% in Q4) and MTE (+34% in Q4) lines.

Timberland (15% of total revenues in fiscal 2023) performed acceptably, in my view, with revenues down 2% year-over-year or up 4% in constant currency. Dickies, on the other hand, performed poorly, with revenues down 13% year-over-year (-11% in constant currency). The brand contributed almost 70% to VFC's Work segment, with Timberland PRO accounting for the remainder.

In my opinion, VFC should push to sell Dickies and consolidate Timberland PRO together with Timberland in its Outdoor segment. This would reduce overhead and eliminate an increasingly unfitting brand. While I acknowledge that right now is not necessarily a good time to divest underperforming assets, I still think VFC could make good use of the proceeds, which I expect to be equivalent to a sales multiple of about 1.0x.

This brings me to Supreme. I can't quite understand Morningstar analyst David Swartz's "Exemplary" capital allocation rating, especially given the price paid for Supreme (3.7x sales) and the inopportune timing of the transaction. The company already had to take a $422 million impairment charge in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and yesterday's announcement of another $313 million write-off was not really surprising in my view. Granted, the brand's synergy potential is significant, but I still think the Supreme acquisition was ill-timed, at its peak in late 2020.

Finally, I was disappointed that management did not announce any major asset sales other than the $100 million, which was not elaborated on in the earnings call. I sincerely hope that management moves forward with divesting the backpacks business (i.e., JanSport, Eastpak, Kipling) and potentially Dickies, in light of the upcoming debt maturities and recent debt raised to fund the tax and interest payment in connection with the Timberland acquisition. However, the recent announcement of a new leadership appointment at Dickies gives little reason for hope.

Concluding Remarks – Is VFC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In my view, management has prepared investors well on several occasions, so VFC's full-year results were not really a surprise.

The elephant in the room, of course, is Vans' poor performance, especially in the United States. While I acknowledge that effects related to working capital and reductions in the wholesale business contributed to the poor performance, the acceleration of the decline in FQ4 2023 is somewhat concerning. I don't mean to be impatient here, but management needs to act quickly and decisively to realign the brand with current trends. The trends in footwear make me cautiously optimistic. Putting a former TNF executive in a leadership position in the Vans segment sounds like a good idea, but I hope to see tangible results soon, such as reduced complexity and a stronger focus on growth drivers. At the same time, I don't think TNF and Vans are directly comparable due to the different customer base and price levels.

The second impairment charge related to Supreme, taken in FQ4, was not really a surprise, but is still disappointing and confirms that management overspent. Nevertheless, I would not underestimate the synergy potential of the brand.

While the current environment is certainly not the best for divesting assets, I would still like to see management move forward with the expected sale of the backpacks business and possibly the Dickies brand, which I believe has no material synergistic potential with other brands. VFC's Work segment, to which Dickies is the largest revenue contributor, is also the company's weakest segment in terms of operating profitability (11.4% vs. 14.2% and 13.7% for Outdoor and Active, respectively, in fiscal 2023), suggesting that it would indeed be best to sell the brand.

I am quite positive on management's (optimistic) free cash flow guidance of $900 million for fiscal 2024, which equates to a very manageable payout ratio of about 50% and confirms that the working capital overhang continues to decline. Nevertheless, deleveraging only through the free cash flow that remains after the dividend is paid would be too slow in my opinion, further emphasizing the importance of asset sales. It should also not be forgotten that VFC incurred an additional $1.2 billion in debt in 2023, largely attributable to the IRS tax dispute.

My view on this investment has not changed. I am modestly optimistic and hold a small position that I have not added to, even though the stock is down 17% since my last article. I expect to increase my position to 0.6% of my total portfolio value in the near future. However, I am in no real hurry to add to my position due to the prevailing uncertainties, the very high debt, the poor economic outlook, as well as the lack of news regarding asset sales, which carry the potential to significantly derisk the investment case. That said, an implied free cash flow yield of 12% is definitely compelling, and I think the stock has significant upside potential if management can revitalize Vans and get the balance sheet in order. With that in mind, I don't think a return to a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12 over the next three years is unrealistic, which would equate to an annualized rate of return of over 30%. A more optimistic, but still reasonable, return to a 15x earnings multiple would result in an annualized rate of return of nearly 40% (Figure 3).

Figure 3: V.F. Corporation [VFC]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there is anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.