Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is the dividend investor's dream. The list of reasons is long and well-known for every EPD holder: the yield is high; distributions are tax-advantaged due to the MLP structure but without its negatives such as incentive distribution rights; distribution coverage is secure (~1.8+ currently), and the balance sheet is strong (~3.0 leverage and A-/BBB+ credit ratings); the payment history is perfect - 25 years of uninterruptible dividend growth at 6+% CAGR; insiders own about one-third of the company and the management is competent and reasonably conservative.

I may have missed something but in a nutshell, these are the reasons dividend investors are flocking to the stock. But do you see any weaknesses in the combination of arguments presented above?

In my opinion, there are two. First, no negatives show up on the list (I do not count the K-1 form as a negative) and it is not right. There are no perfect stocks or companies.

Material dependence on fossil fuels is a possible weakness. When I suggested it in my previous publications the audience response was almost universally negative. This is a consequence of how social media, including SA, works. Most readers are EPD investors reluctant to see blemishes in the stock that keeps rewarding them. Readers who are against fossil fuels, on the other hand, do not read articles on EPD.

The second weakness is that the statement "high yield" needs quantitative clarification. For example, is a 7% yield high or not?

Enterprise Products is a mid-stream play specializing in oil, gas, and NGL pipelines and terminals, petrochemistry, and other oil and gas infrastructure. However, I will skip the company's description since this is one of the most popular tickers on SA and most readers are well familiar with it. Those few who are not can check other posts on EPD that show up weekly.

The background

I will start by reviewing some results of my previous post without going into how I derived them (those who are interested in details should check the post).

From time to time, EPD presents the ROIC of its investments. Here is the latest slide dated early 2023.

The average long-term ROIC is ~12%. Based on this number and certain assumptions, I calculated the expected rate of distribution growth and further applied simple math to account for the eventual replacement of fossil fuels.

Please note that I do not take any position regarding this issue. But when half of the population thinks that fossil fuels must be replaced, I think it is prudent to account for this eventuality rather than dismiss it (based on comments to my previous posts, most EPD investors consider it a "woke" argument).

In the end, I came up with a threshold of 7.5% yield. If EPD trades at a yield higher than 7.5%, it is a buy. Otherwise, it is not. We can say that a 7.5% yield is an estimate of EPD's fair value.

Since it is only an estimate, we need to add a margin of safety. Here is my final guideline: buy EPD when its yield is equal to or higher than 8%.

Before we proceed, I will devote several paragraphs to possible objections to this approach.

Certain EPD optimists think that EPD's future should be better than its past due to some particularly exciting projects like PDH-2 or SPOT. If it is the case, ROIC from future projects, on average, should be higher than 12%. While not excluded this possibility does not seem probable to me. During the previous 17 years, EPD has never exceeded a 13% ROIC even when conditions were more favorable than today (no ESG factors and more flexible financing by issuing additional units instead of free cash flow only). The size of the project (SPOT may be rather big) does not play a particular role as bigger projects require bigger capital investments. I doubt any analyst can quantitatively estimate future ROIC and the best approach is to be based on what we know.

Another line of objection is based on a pure thirst for yield. Some people think that, say, a 7% yield is good enough. So why bother waiting for 8%?

Following this argument, a 6% yield is not bad either, and so on. The proponents of this approach substitute yield for a total return. A high yield from a stock is valuable only as long as this stock's total returns are better (or at least equal) than the index. To prove it, I will reproduce my old table showing that EPD was quite a mediocre investment while yielding high.

EPD historical returns (Author and company's filings)

One would have been better off investing in the index instead of EPD in 2012-2021 and even in 2012-2017 when conditions for EPD were more favorable than today. Buying only at yields higher than 8% is expected to combine a higher yield with a total return higher than from the index in the long run despite a possible demise of oil and gas.

The problem

An EPD investor who wants to buy the stock at yields higher than 8% has to wait until it happens. Over the last several years, it happened from time to time and there is a good reason to think this favorable situation will reoccur.

Short-term, EPD is trading in sync with ever-fluctuating oil prices while being independent of commodities economically. The latter is rather obvious from the following table:

Author, company, Statista

While revenues and operating costs and expenses are both dependent on the average Brent price, the margins are not. The best metric for margins is Segment GOM ("gross operating margin") which EPD reports quarterly. It is equal to cash extracted from operations without taking into account depreciation, amortization, and corporate overhead. In 2016 and 2020, oil was particularly weak but GOM did not suffer. In fact, the correlation between Segment GOM and the Brent price from the table is negative.

So one can wait until the oil price drops and buy EPD at this moment being confident that economically the company will not suffer. There are a couple of difficulties with this approach. Say, you have $1000 to buy EPD, and the stock, after a drop, is yielding exactly 8%. Should you invest all $1,000 or only part of it hoping the stock will get even cheaper?

Or imagine EPD is going down reaching, say, a 7.8% yield. Should you wait exactly for an 8% yield (which may not happen) or start investing at a suboptimal level?

A possible solution

EPD's current distribution is $1.96 annualized. An 8% yield corresponds to the stock price of $24.50. However, it is logical to expect another distribution increase next quarter similar to how the company normally does it (in previous years EPD increased distributions in the first and third quarters). At a 2.5% expected increase (in line with the previous), the new distribution will be equal to $2.01 annualized. So, ideally, we would like to buy EPD at 2.01/0.08 = $25.11 or lower.

Last time, I purchased EPD at my desired level in mid-March 2023. In early May, EPD approached my threshold again.

Yahoo!Finance

The stock dropped to around $25.26 on May 4 but was still too high. However, I did not want to miss this opportunity and sold Sep 15, 2023, $25 puts between 80 and 90 cents (at one moment it was possible to sell them close to $1.00 but I missed it).

If I lose my option bet I will get EPD for an effective price of ~$24.10 ($25-$0.90) on Sep 15 at a yield of 2.01/24.10 ~ 8.7%.

Otherwise, I will make $0.90 on an option contract that represents close to a 9% annualized return on $25 in cash reserved to buy EPD. I will keep this cash in T-bills waiting for an option expiration. T-bills yield ~5% for a total annualized return of ~14%. However, I consider this short-term tax-disadvantaged return inferior to the possible purchase of EPD in September.

This strategy is not free of risks. EPD can drop even lower than $24.10 in September. That is why, I committed to the option game only a part of the funds that I would like to invest in EPD.

Conclusion

I consider EPD an exceptional income security beating all other income plays I am aware of. Quite a few stocks are yielding higher than EPD but, in my opinion, none of them is remotely comparable to EPD in terms of quality and safety. Every strategy that allows one to squeeze slightly more from the stock is worth the effort.

At this point, I am ready to roughly triple my stake in EPD but only at the right price. Following the strategies I described in this post, EPD produced a total IRR of ~16% since I started buying it in 2021 closely split between yield and appreciation. So far, this result has handsomely beaten the index.