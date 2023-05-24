Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Natura: Transformation Story Begins

May 24, 2023 4:29 AM ETNatura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, and distributes cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products across various regions.
  • Revenue growth has begun to decline, as Avon drags the company's performance down.
  • Natura has sold Aesop to deleverage the business and support growth in existing brands.
  • Margins have also slipped, with acquired brands diluting EBITDA.
  • Natura is incredibly cheap which represents an opportunity. We suggest patience as there is still pain to come.

Winter sales, Brussels

Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • The beauty industry is highly attractive, ripe for growth and high margins.
  • Natura has made several M&A mistakes and is paying for it. With sales declining and poor
Avon The Body Shop

Natura share price (Google Finance)

Body Shop Avon Aesop

Natura financials (Tikr Terminal)

Natura

Natura outlook (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

