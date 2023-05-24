Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

The beauty industry is highly attractive, ripe for growth and high margins.

Natura has made several M&A mistakes and is paying for it. With sales declining and poor margins, the company is currently unattractive.

Scope for improvement is present but prior execution suggests Natura may fall short.

The company is incredibly cheap, representing value for those willing to risk near-term struggles.

Company description

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) develops, produces, and distributes cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products across various regions.

Its operations are divided into four segments: Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop.

Share price

Natura's share price has struggled in the last few years, as a growth-at-all-costs strategy has seemingly been derailed. The company has quickly found itself in a position of difficulty, turning defensive rather than offensive.

Financial analysis

Presented above is Natura's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue

Natura has struggled to achieve consistent growth, which is potentially the reason for its acquisitive strategy. The company acquired Aesop in 2012, The Body Shop (TBS) in 2017, and Avon in 2020.

Since then, the company saw revenues and margins decline in FY22 and into the LTM period, while debt has ballooned. In response, the company has sold Aesop to L'Oreal for c.$2.5bn.

The cosmetic industry is fundamentally attractive. It is a market targeted at women, who take a lion's share of retail spending. A large portion of this is in beauty, with Harvard finding that those "who spent a higher portion of their income on cosmetics felt more satisfied, successful, and powerful; they also reported lower levels of stress even if they worked longer hours".

Further, the industry is attractive as it generates recurring revenue. If a consumer finds a product valuable to them, they generally continually purchase it as a replacement. For this reason, beauty companies generally face reduced volatility in earnings and are more likely to achieve price-driven growth due to sticky demand.

Finally, the industry is attractive due to its economics. Following the initial development of a product, Beauty businesses generally have a low production cost. For this reason, GPM is usually highly attractive, with brand value driving the level of S&A commitment required.

In the case of Natura, we are concerned with how the business has managed to avoid these characteristics. The company's growth has been lumpy historically, with recent years impacted by a continued decline in Avon. In the most recent quarter, Aesop grew 17% Q/Q, with TBS down (9.4)%, Avon (7.5)%, and Natura LatAm up 9%. Management is in the process of reinvigorating growth but thus far, Avon continues to be a drag.

Further, Natura's margins have consistently declined, with EBITDA-M declining from 23% in FY13 to 5%. The Body Shop has an adjusted EBITDA-M of 6.1% (Q1-23), Avon has 6.1%, and Natura LatAm has 13%. This suggests the acquisitions have been dilutive to the business. Aesop boasts an impressive 18.5%, which means margins will decline further from FY23.

This does suggest Natura will be in a far worse position following the sale of Aesop. The company received an attractive valuation which we think they rightly accepted but the question now becomes, what next.

Our view is that the company must focus on improving interest in its brands. Influencer marketing and user-generated content have become powerful tools for increasing engagement as a means of driving sales. The Avon brand requires modernization, having experienced a consistent decline since 2011. Management is currently investing in its lead markets, although the benefits are yet to be seen.

TBS has faced a continued decline in "The Body Shop At Home". This business should be performing extremely well, as it focuses on cruelty-free and sustainable products. The demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products is on the rise as consumers seek ethical and animal-friendly options. This segment is outperforming the wider beauty market, implying mismanagement.

Economic considerations

Current economic conditions represent unfortunate timing for Natura. With inflationary pressures high, consumers are less willing to partake in discretionary spending in order to protect finances. Beauty generally performs well, as consumers hold the products in high regard. This is partially why Natura LatAm and Aesop have remained robust.

The concern for us is that revitalizing Avon will be difficult during these times, as consumers are hesitant to spend beyond their current suite of products. Further, TBS's premium products may face continued difficulties given how it has performed thus far, suggesting FY23 could be a dire year for the coming once Aesop is removed.

Margin

Alongside reinvigorating growth, Management is targeting rapid margin improvement.

With Avon, this comes in the way of restructuring costs and transformation savings. These are "easy wins" following a transaction, with the long-term goal being to achieve improved pricing and scale benefits.

Beyond this, Natura is focusing on strict cost controls, reigning in spending where possible. The risk here is that avenues that drive growth are cut as a means of shoring up margins.

The direct-to-consumer model has disrupted the traditional retail landscape, allowing brands to improve sales and margins through increased direct sales. This has been possible due to greater engagement directly with customers, mainly through social media. Natura has the infrastructure required to benefit from this yet its margins are disappointing. The company should devote resources to improving the experience for consumers.

Balance sheet

Natura's inventory turnover has declined to 2.7x at Mar23, reflecting a slowdown in sales. Given its brands are both producers and retailers, the scope for significant improvement here is limited. Nevertheless, operational investment could benefit both margins and inventory controls.

For 3 successive years, Natura had significant capex commitments, draining its finances. Alongside a declining EBITDA, the company faced a rapidly declining solvency position. With the sale of Aesop, this is expected to be alleviated.

Management has promised disciplined investments going forward, which could mean the end of debt-fuel transactions. Although history suggests this is for the best, we do wonder how the company can organically progress. Thus far, execution has been poor and so we struggle to see how the business develops. Capital allocation will likely to move toward shareholder distributions.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, which we believe is good if achieved. The industry is mature and competition is high, with Natura lacking a leading brand to drive outperformance.

Further, margins are expected to improve, which aligns with Management's objectives. We are less certain about the achievability of this, as Natura's brands lack the track record to suggest they can make up for the lack of Aesop.

Valuation

Natura is currently trading at an 11x LTM EBITDA, pro-forma adjusted for the sale of Aesop. This is significantly below other Beauty businesses, reflecting the market's current view of the business. L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) is trading at 28x, Estee Lauder (EL) at 29x, and e.l.f. (ELF) at 60x.

This represents a dilemma for investors. The company is clearly in a bad way and has sold its prized asset as a means of neutralizing its struggles. The next 24-36 months involve a transformation period, as the company seeks to improve margins and restart growth. Prior execution suggests the company will fail but with a new CEO at the helm, things may be different. With Natura trading at such a deep discount, there is a justifiable argument to suggest the company is oversold.

Speculators will likely be very interested at the current share price, and others too, but we would suggest caution during these tough market conditions. Investors should be keen to see consistent margin improvement and a return to growth in Avon.

Final thoughts

Natura is an example of the perils of growing too quickly, and why international expansion is incredibly difficult. Sales are now declining and margins are poor. The company has a long transformation ahead and its share price reflects this.

We are fundamentally bullish on the beauty industry and think there is long-term value despite the dire position.