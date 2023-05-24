Hotel REITs: Pandemic Is Officially Over

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

REIT Rankings: Hotels

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on May 22nd.

Hotel REITs are pacing for a second-straight year of outperformance after punishing early-pandemic declines, buoyed by steady post-pandemic operating improvement, allowing these REITs to shore up their balance sheets and restore dividend distributions after a harrowing pandemic plunge that pushed the sector to the absolute brink. Total hotel revenues in the U.S. eclipsed record highs in 2022 - but with a notably wide dispersion in performance between markets and segments - as several years of pent-up leisure demand helped to overcome a sluggish business and group travel recovery. Within the Hoya Capital Hotel REIT Index, we track the sixteen largest hotel REITs, which account for roughly $35 billion in market value.

Few industries were harder hit by the global pandemic than leisure and hospitality, which faced historic declines in occupancy rates and revenues as travel restrictions and health concerns kept consumers at home. As illustrated through TSA Checkpoint travel volume data - a key high-frequency indicator that we've tracked throughout the pandemic - travel demand in the U.S. has steadily recovered since bottoming in mid-2020, pushing through periodic interruptions from new COVID variants, major weather events, surging fuel prices, vaccine mandates for international travel, and broader economic headwinds. Travel demand recovered to pre-pandemic levels in early 2023 as marginal improvements in transient business and group demand has offset some slight moderation in leisure demand. Throughput climbed to 104% of 2019-levels in January, but has plateaued a bit in recent months.

While total passenger throughput - and hotel occupancy - remained below pre-pandemic levels throughout 2022, the U.S. hotel industry nonetheless enjoyed a record-setting year of operating performance, recording the highest Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) for any year on record according to STR. Critically, hotel operators enjoyed significant pricing power throughout the year, pushing average daily room rates to levels that were 10-20% above pre-pandemic rates, which more than offset the drag from lower occupancy rates. The latest data from STR shows some early reversal in these trends in their latest monthly report for April, particularly in room rates, given the increasingly tough year-over-year comparables. The national average occupancy rates improved to 64.4% - just 1% below 2019 levels - but ADR and RevPAR growth slowed rather considerably. ADR rose by just 3.4% in April - down from the 19.1% growth in March. RevPAR increased 1.9% from last year, down from the 14.4% growth in March.

Given the cooldown in room rate inflating, further RevPAR upside this year will rely more heavily on occupancy gains, but with gasoline prices now 30% below the peak last summer and airfares 10-20% below their peaks, we believe that the occupancy tailwinds are in place to keep domestic leisure travel buoyant enough to allow hotel REITs to further solidify their post-pandemic balance sheet rehabilitation. International travel demand should also provide a healthy demand tailwind in coming quarters - particularly for lagging coastal markets - as the final pandemic-era travel restrictions were finally lifted this month, removing the vaccine requirement for non-citizens. International inbound travel surged nearly 70% year-over-year in March per the latest International Air Transport Association ("IATA") report to reach 81.6% of pre-COVID levels, with further recovery expected over the coming months.

STR provided a relatively upbeat outlook in their latest forecast in January, predicting a further recovery in hotel revenues despite a mild recession as a "base case" scenario. While recession concerns prompted a slight downward revision in its occupancy forecast, STR still predicts that RevPAR will improve another 3.7% above 2022-levels driven by a 90 basis improvement in occupancy and a 2.1% increase in ADR. STR noted that “performance growth in 2023 will be pretty remarkable... Demand continues to trend at record levels with continued strength in the leisure segment as well as a substantial return in group business. While improving, a deficit persists in business travel – a segment that is especially important for the upper-tier classes." Importantly, STR expects a continued improvement in bottom-line performance metrics in 2023 as hotels continue to operate with lower employment levels and reduced services compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Brokerage firm CBRE (CBRE) provided a similarly constructive outlook on the hotel sector in their latest report last month with a baseline forecast calling for RevPAR growth of 5.8% in 2023 driven by a 4.2% increase in ADR and a roughly 100 basis point improvement in occupancy. CBRE also highlighted the ongoing dispersion in performance between markets and segments, noting that lower-priced hotels and secondary markets significantly outperformed the urban "gateway" markets early in the recovery, but the surge in room rates in the upscale segment over the past year closed some of the RevPAR differentials. The Top-10 performing markets in 2022 were all in the Southeast or Southwest regions, led by Miami, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Virginia Beach while the Bottom-10 markets were in Northeast or Northwest urban destinations with San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle, D.C., and Chicago among the most significant laggards.

With pent-up leisure demand carrying the recovery over the past year, further progress rests largely with the other three major demand segments - group, business, and international travel - which remain in the nascent stages of recovery. We've become more optimistic about the future of business travel, understanding that while remote work is certainly changing the complexion of business demand, it's not necessarily for the worse. As post-pandemic hybrid work environments become increasingly formalized, we foresee many "traveling salesman" visits being replaced by more frequent group events - industry conferences and quarterly/annual in-person "team meetings." Additionally, incremental demand is unlocked from the flexibility of "work-from-anywhere" dynamics, facilitating hybrid work-leisure trips. We foresee that these two dynamics combine to skew longer-term hotel demand away from "office-dense" coastal cities and towards more "destination" segments.

Hotel REIT Fundamentals

As discussed in our REIT Earnings Recap, Hotel REITs delivered an impressive slate of first-quarter earnings reports, highlighted by significant upward guidance revisions and a handful of dividend hikes. Host Hotels (HST) - the largest hotel REIT - has been among the top-performers this year after it reported very strong results and boosted its full-year outlook for both RevPAR and FFO. HST now expects RevPAR growth of 9.0% at the midpoint - up from its prior outlook for 2.5% growth - and now sees FFO growth of 5.9% this year, a 1,010 basis point increase compared to its prior outlook calling for a 4.2% FFO decline, citing "continued rate strength and increases in occupancy, with meaningful improvement in the group business segment.” Sunbelt-focused Ryman Hospitality (RHP) provided a similarly impressive upward guidance revision and reported a full occupancy recovery in Q1, raising its full-year FFO growth outlook to 12.9% - up from 4.9% last quarter - and boosting its RevPAR growth outlook to 12.3% - up from 8% last quarter.

Coastal-focused Park Hotels (PK) also significantly raised its full-year FFO outlook, now projecting FFO growth of 26.0%, up from 16.6% last quarter, citing "ongoing improvements at our urban hotels and sustained strength in our resort markets, while an acceleration in group trends drove healthy margin gains during the quarter." Apple Hospitality (APLE) - a more defensive name in the sector - affirmed its outlook of 5% RevPAR growth and reported that its Q1 RevPAR was 6% above its comparable pre-pandemic level from Q1 2019 with the strongest comparable occupancy rates in the sector behind Ryman Hospitality. Overall, hotel REITs reported an average increase in RevPAR of 2.0% above the pre-pandemic 2019 baseline as a 14.9% increase in average daily rates more-than-offset an 8.6% drag from lower occupancy.

Hotel REIT Stock Price Performance

Hotel REITs finished 2022 as the third best-performing REIT sector - snapping a four-year stretch of underperformance relative to the broader Equity REIT Index - buoyed by the steady demand recovery alongside the broader growth-to-value rotation across the global equity market and optimism around the post-COVID recovery. The Hoya Capital Hotel REIT Index - a market-cap weighted performance index - has continued the momentum in 2023 with returns of 4.3%, outperforming the -1.9% decline from the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), but trailing the 9.5% gains from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Lifted by solid high-frequency demand data and strong first-quarter earnings updates, Hotel REITs are among the better-performing sectors over the past month and the past quarter as well. Since the start of the pandemic, we've observed a clear "flight to quality" performance pattern across the hotel REIT sector with outperformance from REITs owning the strongest balance sheet including Apple Hospitality and Host Hotels. We've also seen outperformance among REITs focused on the midscale and limited-service segment and those that have taken proactive steps to shore up their balance sheets through portfolio sales and debt refinancing.

While still not in ideal shape, hotel REIT balance sheets are considerably more resilient than a year ago, with nearly half of the sector now below the 50% Debt-to-Enterprise Value threshold and three REITs - Sunstone (SHO), Apple, and Host - now operating at ultra-low debt levels at 30% or below. Several REITs are still far from out-of-the-woods, however, including the trio of highly-levered externally-managed REITs with Debt Ratios above 80% - Ashford (AHT), Braemar (BHR), and Service Properties (SVC) - which simply cannot afford any further setbacks in the recovery.

Several hotel REITs have created significant shareholder value by selling assets into the private markets at premium valuations and using the proceeds to shore up their balance sheets. Hersha Hospitality (HT) was among the best performers in 2022 after selling nearly a dozen properties across several transactions including a $125m sale of Hotel Milo Santa Barbara and Pan Pacific Seattle for $455k per key and a $505M sale of seven properties for $360K/key. The company has used the proceeds to pay down debt and noted that the deals are " confirmation of the public-to-private market valuation gap." Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) was also one of the better performers last year following the sale of a hotel in Raleigh and the refinance of a hotel in Tampa which paid off a high-cost secured note and "facilitates a clearer path toward paying off our preferred dividend obligations."

While several hotel REITs were active with portfolio-level transactions in 2022, the larger-scale M&A deals have been few and far between of late following a surge of activity in 2021. In 2021, CorePoint Lodging surged more than 125% after it agreed to be acquired by a group led by Cerberus Capital. Condor Hospitality meanwhile, also soared more than 100% last year after selling its entire portfolio to Blackstone (BX) in a $305M deal. These deals were the only major REIT-involved M&A since mid-2019 when Park Hotels acquired Chesapeake Lodging in a $3B deal. Given the high financing costs, we expect M&A appetite to remain muted until there is a more certain downward trajectory in benchmark interest rates. That said, a pair of REITs - Host and Apple - do have the balance sheet capacity to be aggressors if opportunities emerge.

Perhaps the only silver lining of the pandemic, the hotel development pipeline is finally showing signs of cooling after a half-decade of above-trend growth, and if the past recession is any indication, developers will be slow to resume activity even after the dust settles. Over the past several years, supply growth was most acute in the middle- and upper-quality segments, the segments most commonly owned by hotel REITs. On the other hand, supply growth has been nearly non-existent in the limited-service and economy segments, which have been two of the outperforming categories over the past several years.

Hotel REIT Dividend Yields

Known as a yield-oriented REIT sector before the pandemic, all 18 hotel REITs slashed their dividends early in the pandemic - accounting for a sizable percentage of the total REIT dividend cuts in 2020. As predicted early in the pandemic, hotel REITs were indeed among the last property sector to restore dividend distributions but since the start of 2022, hotel REITs have been among the most active in raising their dividends with 12 dividend hikes last year and another four in 2023. Hotel REITs now pay an average dividend yield of 3.6%, slightly below the 4.0% yield on the market-cap-weighted average.

Apple Hospitality was the first hotel REIT to materially restore its dividend in early 2022, followed by Host Hotels several months later. Ryman Hospitality boosted its payout by 200% in February and by another 33% this month, becoming the first hotel REIT to eclipse its prior pre-pandemic-high dividend level. We've now seen 13 of the 16 hotel REITs reinstate their common dividends, while four hotel REITs also paid supplemental special dividends in late 2022. Service Properties now pays the highest dividend yield in the sector at nearly 10% after restoring its quarterly dividend at $0.20/share in October. Braemar Hotels, Park Hotels, Xenia Hotels (XHR) and Summit Hotels (INN) also meaningfully restored their quarterly payouts in late 2022 and early 2023, and each now pays respectable dividend yields of at least 3.5%.

Ten of the sixteen hotel REITs also have exchange-listed preferred securities. We see preferreds as an effective way to gain exposure to the hotel sector in a relatively lower-risk strategy without sacrificing dividend yield. All 24 of the hotel REIT preferred issues are cumulative. Cumulative preferred stock includes the provision that if any dividend payments have been missed in the past, the dividends owed must be paid out to cumulative preferred shareholders first before any common stock dividends can be paid. At the peak in 2020, a half-dozen hotel REITs had suspended their preferred distributions, but all had resumed preferred distributions by early-2022 with the exception of Sotherly, which reinstated its preferred dividends earlier this year.

Takeaway: Hotel REITs No Longer On The Edge

Hotel REITs - alongside the broader U.S. hospitality industry - have delivered surprisingly solid operating performance over the past nine months in the face of numerous headwinds, allowing these REITs to shore up their balance sheets and restore dividend distributions. With pent-up leisure demand carrying the recovery over the past year, further progress rests largely with the other three major demand segments - international, group, and business travel. International travel demand will provide a healthy tailwind in coming quarters as the final pandemic-era travel restrictions were lifted this month. We've also become more optimistic about the future of business travel, understanding that while remote work is certainly changing the complexion of business demand, it's not necessarily for the worse. With gas prices and airline fares now significantly below levels seen last summer, there are enough tailwinds present to keep domestic leisure travel buoyant enough to allow hotel REITs to further solidify their post-pandemic recovery.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.