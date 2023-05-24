magnez2

Overview

American Express (NYSE:AXP) often gets press for being a longstanding holding of Warren Buffett's. Although he first purchased shares in the company back in 1964, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) continues to be a significant shareholder of the firm, owning roughly 20% of shares outstanding.

American Express' business is relatively unique within financial services because it is both a credit card issuer and card payments network. This vertical integration allows it to better protect its margins, avoiding the percentage fees that card payments networks charge on every transaction that goes through their systems. The only other publicly traded company that is vertically integrated in this manner is Discover Financial Services (DFS).

American Express stock has performed well since its initial public offering way back in Q2 1977 and has returned close to 4,000% as of this article.

The situation year-to-date has been different, however. While trading in-line with the S&P500 to start the year, American Express saw its shares climb well past and exceed the price return on the S&P500 after releasing its Q4 2022 results - even though it missed against EPS and revenue expectations for that period. After releasing Q1 2023 results that again missed on EPS, this premium on price return evaporated and the stock has since failed to regain parity with the S&P500's price return year-to-date.

Surprisingly these recent two underperforming quarters have occurred even as American Express has been positioned to benefit from increasing interest rates. Higher interest rates mean a higher prime rate and subsequently higher credit card rates, increasing revenues and profits. The counterweight to this ends up being larger amounts of write-offs due to more consumers being unable to service their debts. Since American Express' strategy involves a focus on relatively better-off clients for its card products, however, it should be somewhat hedged against the downside implications of this secular trend.

Now being roughly a year into this new interest rate regime, it is worth evaluating how American Express' financials have evolved and whether the stock could be a buy at current prices.

Fundamentals

As expected, Amex financial statements show a material impact from rising rates, with total interest income rapidly increasing since Q1 2022 along with total interest expense.

This has worked out positively for the firm as to net interest income, with the net number reversing its decline over the course of 2021 and now growing in the double digits.

Unfortunately this has not translated to operating performance. Throughout this period Amex has also seen rapidly rising labor costs and cost of goods sold, with the last quarter showing a significant increase in total operating expenses at 21.22% y/y. Operating income has now declined 10-11% y/y for two quarters running.

This has filtered through to net income. Net income mostly tracks with operating income for Amex and has been compressed by the company's ongoing increases in operating expenses.

This trend is also reflected in per-share earnings, even after accounting for the company's ongoing buyback program. While share count has steadily decreased q/q, EPS has also decreased in line with lower net income.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

While the trendline here is not ideal, it is worth contextualizing it further. The first thing to note is that these numbers were still in line with management's guidance. Additionally, management has been explicit around slowing down operating expense growth throughout the rest of this year:

We continue to see operating expenses as a key source of leverage. And moving forward expect to have far less growth in OpEx relative to our high level of revenue growth.

This is in conjunction with guidance for an EPS between $11 and $11.40 for 2023, which would imply yearly EPS growth of 11.68% to 15.73% y/y.

Based on our performance to date, we are reaffirming our full year guidance of delivering between 15% and 17% revenue growth and earnings per share of between $11 and $11.40. We remain committed to focusing on achieving our aspiration of delivering sustainable revenue growth greater than 10% and mid-teens EPS growth as we get to a more steady-state macro environment.

Doing the math, this implies that American Express will have to average at least $2.86 EPS per quarter for the next 3 quarters to hit at least $11 in EPS this year. We can see how feasible this is by extrapolating recent results.

Q1 '22 Q2 '22 Q3 '22 Q4 '22 Q1 '23 Q2 '23 Q3 '23 Q4 '23 Revenue $11,768 $12,985 $12,778 $13,149 $13,226 $14,973 $14,734 $15,162 Revenue YoY Growth 20.83% 19.69% 14.92% 8.74% 12.39% 15.31% 15.31% 15.31% Net Margin 17.8% 15.1% 14.7% 12.0% 13.7% 14.7% 14.7% 14.7% Basic EPS $2.73 $2.57 $2.47 $2.08 $2.41 $2.88 $2.85 $2.95 YoY EPS Growth 12.07% 15.27% 41.78% Click to enlarge

Taking the average of the last 5 quarters' y/y revenue growth rates as well as the average net margin, we can extrapolate recent results on a quarter-to-quarter basis. This yields $11.09 in EPS, indicating that Amex can readily achieve guidance. This would also be before accounting for a declining number of shares outstanding due to the ongoing share buyback program, which will further increase EPS.

Conclusion

While American Express may have missed earnings for 2 quarters, its current growth rates should see it achieve guidance EPS this year. Since this will represent double digit EPS growth y/y, that will be a good showing. The stock is trading cheaply as to its own year-to-date price performance and may not reflect this near-term outcome. Considering all of this together, American Express stock looks like a buy.