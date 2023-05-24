Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RiverPark Long-Short Opportunity Fund Q1 2023 Investor Letter

Summary

  • RiverPark Advisors, LLC is a New York-based investment advisory firm and the sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds. The firm’s goal is to provide “Best in Class” portfolio management services in a select number of style boxes.
  • RiverPark Long-Short Opportunity Fund returned 13.1% in the first quarter of 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 10.1 percentage points.
  • The fund's outperformance was driven by long positions in stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, as well as short positions in stocks such as Netflix, Meta, and Tesla.
  • We believe that the stock market is overvalued and that there are a number of attractive investment opportunities available.

Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept. Candle stick graph chart of stock market investment trading.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

RiverPark Long/Short Opportunity Fund
Select quarterly fund letters.

