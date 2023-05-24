Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Q1 2023 Letter

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.83K Followers

Summary

  • RiverPark Advisors, LLC is a New York-based investment advisory firm and the sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds. The firm’s goal is to provide “Best in Class” portfolio management services in a select number of style boxes.
  • The Fund returned 13.8% in the first quarter of 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 10.8 percentage points.
  • The fund's outperformance was driven by long positions in stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, as well as short positions in stocks such as Netflix, Meta, and Tesla.
  • We believe that the stock market is overvalued and that there are a number of attractive investment opportunities available.

Rising bond market yield.

Torsten Asmus

View as PDF
RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund
122

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.83K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.