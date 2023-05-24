RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Fund Q1 2023 Letter
- RiverPark Advisors, LLC is a New York-based investment advisory firm and the sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds. The firm’s goal is to provide “Best in Class” portfolio management services in a select number of style boxes.
- RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Fund returned 1.2% in the first quarter of 2023, outperforming the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index by 0.8 percentage points.
- The fund's outperformance was driven by its focus on floating-rate loans, which have lower interest rate risk than fixed-rate loans.
- We believe that the U.S. economy is strong and that interest rates are likely to remain low.
