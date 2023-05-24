Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPXX: Poor Performance From This Buy-Write Fund

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • SPXX is an equity buy-write closed-end fund from the Nuveen family.
  • The CEF has posted a negative total return so far in 2023, when the S&P 500 is up more than 10%, and other buy-write CEFs have delivered.
  • SPXX's structure does not fully take advantage of the covered call optionality, and its collateral is not tilted toward mega-caps.
  • A retail investor could have done a very simple buy-write trade themselves at the beginning of the year and be up over 6% in 2023.

One person leading marathon

Orbon Alija

Thesis

Why do people invest in complex structures? Usually because they can generate returns that are otherwise not available to retail investors. The Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) is such an instrument. A retail investor pays

facts

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

options

Options Details (Fun)

returns

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

beta

5Y Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

