Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DexCom: Growth Should Accelerate From Here

May 24, 2023 5:45 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)ABT
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
407 Followers

Summary

  • The introduction of the G7 sensor has been well received, with positive user feedback and an increase in subscribers, including new prescribers who were not previously using DexCom products.
  • DXCM has benefited from the early initiation of Basal Medicare coverage, allowing them to tap into pent-up network demand.
  • DXCM has raised its sales guidance range for FY23, reflecting the positive impact of CMS's early finalization of basal coverage.

Nurse working at the reception desk in the private clinic

Anchiy

Description

Previously, I expected the introduction of innovative products like the next-generation G7 sensor should help DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) keep its dominant market share and position. Importantly, I anticipate strong growth in the CGM market due to the rising

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
407 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.