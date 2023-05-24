RiverPark Funds Wedgewood Fund Q1 2023 Letter
Summary
- RiverPark Advisors, LLC is a New York-based investment advisory firm and the sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds. The firm’s goal is to provide “Best in Class” portfolio management services in a select number of style boxes.
- Wedgewood Fund returned 1.8% in the first quarter of 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 0.8 percentage points.
- The fund's outperformance was driven by its focus on small-cap stocks, which have outperformed large-cap stocks in recent years.
- We believe that the U.S. economy is strong and that small-cap stocks are a good investment for the long term.
