Palo Alto Networks Rises On Q3 Results: GAAP Margins To Expand

Julian Lin
Summary

  • Cybersecurity operator Palo Alto Networks was rising after solid earnings results.
  • The company delivered strong revenue and billings results and continued to drive margin expansion.
  • Palo Alto Networks is poised to end the year with GAAP profitability.
  • PANW stock has not participated in the recent tech sector rally and has some catch-up to do.
Cybersecurity concept of data protection in digital technology. There is a padlock in a prominent shield on the left, an abstract circuit surrounding the binary and fractal code. perspective design.

TU IS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) turned in a quarter which showed resilient growth rates in spite of the tough macro environment. PANW beat or came at the high end of both revenue and billings guidance with growth rates that

Chart
Data by YCharts

top line growth

FY23 Q3 Presentation

revenue surprise

Seeking Alpha

profitability

FY23 Q3 Presentation

profit growth versus analyst day projections

FY23 Q3 Presentation

guidance

FY23 Q3 Presentation

zero trust network

FY23 Q3 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Julian Lin
