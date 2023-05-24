Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cincinnati Financial: Wait For Further Correction Of This High-Quality Dividend King

Summary

  • Cincinnati Financial is a high-quality Dividend King, with 62 consecutive years of dividend growth.
  • Since my article almost two years ago, CINF stock has declined 11%.
  • Nevertheless, the stock remains somewhat richly valued. As a result, investors should probably wait for a further correction of the stock before purchasing it.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Almost two years ago, I recommended waiting for a correction of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) due to its rich valuation back then. After that article, the stock declined 19%, primarily due to the impact of high interest

Cincinnati Financial Value Creation

Cincinnati Financial Value Creation (Investor Presentation)

https://cincinnatifinancialcorporation.gcs-web.com/static-files/99378b23-8b63-42c9-9a19-6812dadd8d61

Cincinnati Financial Growth (Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

