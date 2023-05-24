Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

monday.com: Product Innovation Driving Profitable Growth

May 24, 2023 6:21 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
763 Followers

Summary

  • monday.com reported strong results for its 2023 Q1 quarter with another record quarter for cash generation.
  • The company added a record number of new enterprise customers in an environment characterized by tightening IT budgets.
  • monday.com’s success is driven by constant innovation, which manifested in the rapid adoption of its sales CRM product and the successful introduction of mondayDB this quarter.
  • The Apps Marketplace continued its rapid growth supported by a new partnership program.
  • As strong fundamentals are coupled with a reasonable valuation the company remains my top pick in the project and work management space.

Imagination, Inspiration, Ideas, Innovation, Creativity, Motivation,Technology

Urupong

Introduction and investment thesis

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) released its 2023 Q1 financial results on the 15th of May, which showed continued strength on the company’s top and bottom lines. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and a strongly competitive

monday revenue surprise

Seeking Alpha

monday.com revenues

Created by author based on company fundamentals

monday.com enterprise customer net additions

Created by author based on company fundamentals

monday.com sales CRM number of customers

monday.com 2023 Q1 shareholder letter

mondayDB efficiency

monday.com 2023 Q1 shareholder letter

monday.com Apps Marketplace number of apps

Created by author based on company data

monday.com operating margin

monday.com 2023 Q1 earnings presentation

monday.com free cash flow

monday.com 2023 Q1 earnings presentation

monday.com gross margin

Seeking Alpha

monday.com relative valuation matrix

Created by author based on company fundamentals

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
763 Followers
Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.