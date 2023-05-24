Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Accenture: No Upside Potential With Low Dividend Yield

May 24, 2023 6:38 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)3 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
873 Followers

Summary

  • Accenture has been demonstrating solid financial performance over the long term but on a per-employee basis, efficiency was not as good if we dig down to the details.
  • Currently, the company is navigating a challenging environment and remaining on the revenue growth path.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is fairly valued with almost no upside potential.
  • Given the numerous risks of consulting firms, I believe that the risks outweigh the potential benefits here.

Accenture Drops Tiger Woods From Advertising Campaigns, Signs Still Remain

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is one of the leading global consulting firms which delivered solid financial performance over the last decade from a high-level perspective. On the other hand, revenue per employee declined over the last decade, which for

Accenture's revenue weighted by geographic area

Accenture's latest 10-K report

Accenture's financials over the last decade

Author's calculations

Accenture revenue per employee metric declined

Compiled by the author based on Seeking Alpha

Accenture's balance sheet

Seeking Alpha

Accenture latest earnings

Seeking Alpha

Accenture DDM valuation

Author's calculations

Accenture DCF valuation

Author's calculations

Accenture valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
873 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.