Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Case Against A Dividend Growth Portfolio Strategy

May 24, 2023 7:14 AM ETLOW, KO, MSFT, ADBE, AZO, TSLA, DGRW, SPY, DGRO, SCHD, DIG1 Comment
MM Research profile picture
MM Research
362 Followers

Summary

  • Dividend Growth investing focuses on finding companies that have a strong history of increasing dividends.
  • Exclusively focusing on the expected yield on cost over time may erode long-term capital appreciation.
  • Over the long term, it's probably better to look for great businesses that have sustainable competitive advantages, rather than solely focusing on dividends.

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

Prelude

Dividend growth investing is a popular strategy in which people build a portfolio focused primarily on companies with lower current yields but high dividend growth rates. The basic logic is very sound: forgo some current income for a higher yield

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
362 Followers
I identify outstanding businesses through value investing principles and economic analysis. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, I'm committed to equipping you with the knowledge to make well-informed and profitable investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, ADBE, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.