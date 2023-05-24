Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How Natural Gas Market Integration Can Help Increase Energy Security

May 24, 2023
iMFdirect
Summary

  • Natural gas might be the same commodity everywhere in the world, but prices can vary dramatically because of the complex network of infrastructure needed to transport it.
  • Sizable expansion projects already under construction in the United States, Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere are likely to increase global LNG export capacity by 14 percent by 2025.
  • Ultimately, expanded LNG export capacity for the United States and other producers may prove crucial to creating truly global gas markets that are balanced across regions.

By Rachel Brasier, Research Officer, Commodities Unit, Research Department, International Monetary Fund; Andrea Pescatori, Commodities Unit Chief, IMF Research Department and Associate Editor, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking and Martin Stuermer, Economist, Commodities Unit, IMF’s Research Department

LNG prices in the United States merely tripled, remaining several times below Europe and Asia.

Asian customers of US LNG decided to reroute their cargoes to sell in Europe.

The first LNG export terminal in the country opened in 2016, followed by many more.

iMFdirect
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

