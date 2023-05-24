Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GlobalFoundries To Underperform In H2 2023 Due To Macro Headwinds

May 24, 2023 10:00 AM ETGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)AMD, INTC
Summary

  • We continue to be sell-rated on GlobalFoundries as we continue to see headwinds in 2H23.
  • Consistent with our expectations, GFS revenue growth decelerated in 1Q23, dropping 5% Y/Y and 12% sequentially as ASP increases didn’t offset weaker unit demand, especially in the mobile market.
  • While we believe smartphone-related sales will recover seasonally in 2H23, we believe end-market demand remains lackluster; thus, we don't expect to see a true sustained recovery for its mobile-related business.
  • Additionally, demand from the data center and communications infrastructure markets has now started to weaken.
  • We continue to recommend investors avoid GFS, as we expect it to underperform its peer group through 2H23.

Industrial Welder With Torch

Obradovic

We maintain our sell rating on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) post-1Q23 earnings results, as we expect the stock to continue underperforming the advanced foundry peer group in 2H23. The stock is up roughly 5% since our sell rating in November, underperforming the S&P 500

image2.png

Seeking Alpha

image4.png

GFS's 1Q23 earnings presentation

image1.png

Tech Stock Pros

image3.png

Tech Stock Pros

