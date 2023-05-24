Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ServiceNow Unleashes AI, Innovation To Strengthen Competitive Advantage

May 24, 2023 7:55 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)NVDA
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.2K Followers

Summary

  • ServiceNow demonstrates a strong competitive advantage through innovative product development, strategic customer engagement, and robust post-sale support.
  • ServiceNow's collaboration with Nvidia and its emphasis on Generative AI promises transformative solutions for business processes.
  • While ServiceNow's financials present a promising picture, considerations around share-based compensation and adjusted margins are vital for a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial health.
Young cybercriminals hacking secret data

EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock via Getty Images

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has positioned itself as a competitive player in the tech industry, leveraging product development, customer engagement, and post-sale support as key differentiators. Our investment thesis centers around ServiceNow's consistent growth, innovative approach, and robust customer-centric strategy. As we delve deeper into their competitive advantage, we'll

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.2K Followers
I am a seasoned investor and devoted family man, providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack. Your support is vital in helping me continue my journey as an independent writer.  I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack newsletter, The Compounders. The newsletter is accessible to everyone, with a free tier providing a wealth of valuable insights. I look forward to interacting with you on The Compounders!  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.