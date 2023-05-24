Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

As Gold Loses Grip On $2000, Further Losses Await

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.93K Followers

Summary

  • After threatening to break above $2,000 earlier this month, gold has seen a downside reversal, with the focus now shifting to $1,800.
  • Gold's fair value continues to decline amid rising real bond yields and falling industrial metals prices, leaving the metal extremely overvalued.
  • Interest rate markets are pricing in aggressive cuts, but with stocks having reversed their recent losses and headline CPI remaining far above target, rate risks are weighted to the upside.
  • Any further rise in US yields would further undermine gold's fair value, raising the risk of a crash down to $1,600.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

Gold prices have once again lost their grip on the $2,000 level, with the reversal from the May 5 peak erasing two months of gains for the metal. As I argued earlier this month in 'Gold Hits New

Chart

Spot Gold Price (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.93K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.