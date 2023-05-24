Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RBNZ Delivers A Dovish Hike And U.K. Inflation Surprises To The Upside

Summary

  • Asia-Pacific and Europe equities are being led lower by the sell-off in the US yesterday.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off nearly 1.5%, which would be the largest loss in two months. The consumer discretionary, financials and real estate sectors are off nearly 2%.
  • The greenback is mostly firmer against the G10 currencies.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's dovish hike has seen the Kiwi drop around 1.8% and dragged the Aussie below the $0.6600 area.
  • The UK's inflation surprise has seen sterling reverse from the $1.2475 area to push below $1.2400.

various currencies

-goldy-

Overview

Equities in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe are being led lower by the sell-off in the US yesterday. All the large Asia-Pacific markets fell, with Hong Kong and mainland shares setting the pace. Europe's STOXX 600 is off nearly 1.5%, which

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

