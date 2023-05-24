Multiart

Here at the Lab, Stellantis's investment case (NYSE:STLA) was a remarkable story considering the whole period. In April, the EU car market growth did not stop and the European Manufacturers' Association data reported a new increase in car registrations on a yearly basis, which rose to 803,188 units (+17.2%). This positive trajectory was driven by sales in Italy (+29.2%) and France (+21.9%). However, despite the constant improvement, in 2023 first fourth months, sales are still down by 22.8% compared to the same period in 2019. The auto sector has not yet recovered to pre-COVID levels. To return to normality, aside from the logistics bottleneck, it is also necessary to overcome the other braking factors that have occurred. Since 2020, the Ukraine war and inflation also affected car list prices. As already mentioned, in April, Volkswagen AG remains the EU car manufacturer queen. The German manufacturer reports an increase in sales of 31.2%, to 220,459 units, with a market share growing to 27.4%. Instead, Stellantis marks a +8.7%, to 149,786 units, with a market share reduction to 18.6%. Among the brands of the Italian-French house, there was a plus 125.4% in Alfa Romeo (with only 4,291 units), Lancia records a 34.7% increase (again with a limited unit volume), Peugeot +16.2% (at 46,149 units ) and Opel +21.8% (to 29,177). However, Fiat deliveries were down by 5.4% to 28,467 units as well as Citroen cars which fell at -7.2% to 25,230 units.

Therefore, Stellantis continues to lose market share in Europe, which represents about 45% of volumes and 34% of its consolidated revenues. In Europe, there is an improvement in semiconductors availability, but the logistical problems, although improving, have not yet been resolved. Despite that, in 2022, Stellantis managed to achieve record margins with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.9% in Europe signing a plus 90 basis points year-on-year. With our initial buy rating analysis on the Dare Forward 2023 released in May 2022, we recorded a compelling total return above 30%.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous analysis

Q1 update

Before analyzing Stellantis' long-term investment upside, it is important to review the company's latest quarterly performance. In Q1, the house recorded a 14% increase in top-line sales revenues, which rose to €47.2 billion with the positive contribution of all segments. Consolidated deliveries grew by 7% to 1.476 million vehicles, mainly thanks to semis availability improvement compared to the first quarter of 2022. Looking at the Stellantis' cars in stock, new vehicles are at 1.302 million units, a value which is aligned with the company's historical operating levels and also includes an owned inventory. One of the Wall Street investors complained about Stellantis has always been EV evolution. Global sales of battery electric vehicles increased 22% year-over-year. Nine additional BEVs are expected to be launched in 2023, with a total offer of 47 battery-electrified models by 2024 end. The drive towards electrification in North America is proceeding rapidly, and this was also underlined by Ram 1500 Rev presentation at the New York International Auto Show.

Stellantis Q1 in a Snap

Stellantis' upside

The company is accelerating on electrification Despite lower volumes from pre-COVID levels, Stellantis has more pricing power. The stock price recovery should be also emphasized in light of higher uncertainty from B2B and B2C clients that are still postponing mature purchases and are waiting for new regulatory elements to be able to make the most appropriate car choice Indeed, the EV increase does not slow down ICE growth; and Stellantis is "still positioned to Outperform" Higher synergies are expected from the strategic plan

Stellantis BEV evolution

Indeed, over €7 billion in synergies and first place on the EU car podium for absolute operating profit results. These are Stellantis numbers. There are also three additional upsides to report:

The company secured a 33% equity stake in Symbio, a leading player in the zero-emission hydrogen mobility sector. The agreement is part of a joint agreement with Michelin and Faurecia, under which the two French companies will each retain 33.3% of the shares. Stellantis' move to Symbio was already announced in December and responds to the automaker's strategic plan to expand hydrogen vehicles and large van offers between 2024 and 2025. Symbio has planned to produce 50,000 fuel cells a year by 2025, taking advantage of the Saint-Fons gigafactory which will start production in 2023 second half; In addition, Stellantis strikes another coup to secure materials needed to produce batteries for EVs. The company signed a binding agreement with Alliance Nickel, an Australian mining exploration and development company, for the supply of 170,000 tonnes of nickel and 12,000 tonnes of cobalt sulfate for an initial five-year period. Stellantis bought €9.2 million of Alliance Nickel's new shares obtaining an equity stake of 11.5%; And on the cost side, the company would like to streamline US employees number and reduce its total workforce. After FCA and PSA merger, Stellantis aims to cut about 3,500 jobs with incentives for retiring.

Conclusion and Valuation

Looking at the forecast, the company confirmed its 2023 guidance presented last February which envisages double-digit growth in the adjusted operating margin and a positive industrial free cash flow. Aside from the dividend already paid, Stellantis launched a share buyback program for €1.5 billion. Completion of the first €500 million tranche is scheduled for June this year. Without even pricing the additional upside, on Stellantis valuation, the stock is currently trading at around lower than 3x 2023 EPS with an unjustified discount on USA and EU auto sector (>6.5x). For this reason, we then confirmed our buy rating target at €20 per share and $22 in ADR.