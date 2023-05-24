Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Capital Bancshares: Beat Up Regional Bank With An 8% Yielding Preferred

Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Texas Capital Bancshares is a regional bank that has followed its peers in the recent selloff.
  • The bank's preferred shares are currently priced above an 8% yield.
  • An analysis of the strengths and risks will show why I maintain a long position.

Modern Bank

stocknshares

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) has seen its shares rocked along with its regional banking peers. The bank’s preferred shares (NASDAQ:TCBIO) saw two rounds of selling, dropping as low as nearly 60% of its 2026 call value. Even with

Texas Capital Bancshares Preferred Share Info

QuantumOnline

Texas Capital Bancshares Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Borrowings

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Net Interest Income

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Net Income

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Loan Yields

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Net Interest Margin

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Loan Composition

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Benchmark Ratios

Federal Reserve Commercial Bank Report with TCBI Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares Uninsured Deposits

SEC 10-Q

Texas Capital Bancshares Liquidity

SEC 10-Q

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCBIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

