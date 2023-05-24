Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

After a rough few years, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) looks like its back on track with several catalysts ahead for this year.

Company Profile

FTCH is an online global luxury fashion marketplace. Brands, department stores, and boutiques sell their merchandise on the platform. The company has over 1,400 sellers that use its market place and it reaches consumers in over 190 countries and territories.

Through its Farfetch Platform Solutions (FPS), the company also offers a white-label solutions to luxury brands and retailers to build and operate their own e-commerce sites. FPS also delivers services such as digital marketing, production, and customer service.

FTCH also owns New Guards, a platform used to help incubate emerging luxury brands by offering design, manufacturing and distribution using a single, common infrastructure. It also operates British fashion and luxury goods retailer Browns, which sells its good through the Farfetch Marketplace, its own website, and a store in London. In addition, it owns Stadium Goods, a premium sneaker and streetwear marketplace and retailer who merchandize generally is on consignment.

Opportunities and Risks

China is one of the biggest opportunities for FTCH moving forward. The country had been the fasting-growing luxury market until Covid hit, with lock-downs putting a dent into the sales of luxury goods. However, with Covid restrictions being eased, luxury spending is surging in China. Brands such as LVMH reported strong Q1 earnings on the back of China, as did Hermes.

China accounted for about 60% of total industry growth between 2000 and 2019, and the country's consumers are expected to represent over a quarter of the luxury market by 2030. With China only representing 10% of FTCH's business, it has a huge opportunity to both gain share and benefit from the country's luxury good consumption growth.

Discussing the opportunity in China on its Q1 earnings call, CEO Jose Neves said:

With respect to China, we saw a marked improvement in Q1 Mainland China GMV. While still in decline, it was to a lesser extent than in Q4 2022. And I'm pleased to share that performance has continued to ramp up as we expected with GMV back to growth quarter to date. I have just spent a week in Mainland China and Hong Kong, and I am very excited by what I witnessed. Not only does the countries seem to be back to normal with a lot of positive energy. It is also clear that the appetite for luxury is very strong. This makes me even more enthusiastic in light of what Farfetch has built in this market. I believe we are the only Western company succeeding at a multi-hundred million dollar scale in online luxury in China. In fact, very few Western Internet companies have been able to find a strong product-market feed in China. Yet Farfetch, thanks to the unique dynamics of the luxury industry, our continued investment in localized operations over the past 8 years and an amazing team on the ground has created a very differentiated platform for luxury brands to reach their Chinese customers digitally. China is expected to represent more than 25% of the luxury industry by 2030. And with Mainland China at less than 10% of our overall business. This means we have significant potential for further growth as our recovery in this market accretes positively to our overall 2023 plans."

Notably, FTCH does not see China returning to 2021 levels this year, which I think gives it potential upside to its current yearly guidance.

Another big opportunity for FTCH is its acquisition of a 47.5% stake in Richemont's YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP) online luxury fashion group. While playing in the same luxury marketplace arena, FTCH's core customer skews younger, with about two-thirds under the age of 35, while YNAP customers tend to be older. The deal should expand its customer base, add more brands, and scale their respective platforms.

Discussing the deal at the time it was announced, Neves said:

This deal encompasses all the Farfetch digital platform has to offer. This land bank partnership with Richemont step changes their online distribution capabilities across the Richemont Group utilizing Farfetch's highly sophisticated platform. There are three components to this partnership, which we'll cover through this presentation. One, FPS is replatforming of Richemont Maisons and YNAP; two, Richemont Maisons joining the Farfetch marketplace; and three, YNAP transformation through the use of our technology and investment into YNAP. This transformational partnership marks an inflection point, advancing the Farfetch mission. We believe some of the key benefits are, it significantly advances our Luxury New Retail vision, bringing iconic brands to the Farfetch marketplace and increasing customer choice; adds curation and VIP expertise to enhance consumer experience, unlocks hard Luxury on our platform, which has historically been significantly underpenetrated online. Based on the latest reported numbers, it will drive a significant expansion of our FPS GMV by more than $3 billion, driving leverage in our operating costs by further scaling our platform to better serve partners and customers and unlocks participation in the potential upside following the transformation of YNAP through the use of our technology."

FTCH also has a number of new partnerships and deals that should help drive growth. It signed a 10-year licensing deal with Reebok where it will take over full European distribution for the company as well as launch a global luxury segment for the company. The deal goes into effect this quarter. The company has also signed white-label deals with Ferragamo and Bergdorf Goodman. Continuing to gain partnerships remains a nice opportunity for FTCH.

When looking at risks, the company has yet to be earnings, adjusted EBITDA, or free cash flow positive. FTCH is looking to turn adjusted EBITDA positive this year, but it still really needs to show that it can scale the business profitably. Cash burn has also been an issue.

And while luxury fashion tends to hold up better than other categories during a recession, it is not totally immune from economic weakness. The company generally doesn't carry much inventory, but does have a few physical stores that do. In addition, FTCH doesn't carry every luxury brand, so if some of these brands are outperforming the category, it won't get a benefit. LMVH, which owns some of the world's top luxury brands, does not sell on the platform.

Conclusion

While the stock has rallied from its lows following its Q1 earnings report, FTCH's stock for the most part has had a difficult ride over the past few years. A lack of profitability and a lot of cash burn have not helped in the current market environment.

However, the company looks well positioned with China re-opening and deals in place with Reebok as well as Ferragamo and Bergdorf Goodman. Meanwhile, I think the partnership and stake in YNAP could prove to be very beneficial.

Based on the 2024 analyst consensus for adjusted EBITDA of $148.4 million, FTCH trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.7x. Given its projected high teens to low 20% revenue growth projections, that's a reasonable multiple for the stock.

FTCH is a high risk/high reward stock, but the set-up is fairly good with China's potential outperforming versus current expectations. As such, I think the stock is a "Buy" at current levels for more aggressive investors.