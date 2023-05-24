Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Farfetch: China And Reebok To Power Growth

May 24, 2023 8:40 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Farfetch should benefit from a re-opening China.
  • A new partnership with Reebok is another big win for the company.
  • While a high-risk/high-reward name, I like the current setup for the stock.

Man shopping online

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

After a rough few years, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) looks like its back on track with several catalysts ahead for this year.

Company Profile

FTCH is an online global luxury fashion marketplace. Brands, department stores, and boutiques sell their merchandise on

FTCH Guidance

Company Presentation

