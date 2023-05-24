Manole Capital: Q2 2023 Investor Newsletter

Ibrahim Akcengiz

Manole Capital Management

2nd Quarter Investor Newsletter

May 2023

Introduction:

Since we recently published our thoughts on the debt ceiling, we’ll avoid mentioning the elephant in the room. Instead, in our quarterly newsletter, we will discuss a few macro issues like:

Debt levels and recent credit card trends, US household saving rates, the stock market and why we’re “glass half full” investors, 1 st quarter results, Jobs, interest rates, inflation, and the Fed Money market funds and key takeaways from recent bank volatility, FDIC refilling its coffers and our thoughts on regulation.

Don’t worry! At the end of our newsletter, we will include our Cliff Clavin section of useless and totally inconsequential tidbits of information.

Overall Debt:

Over the last three years (2020, 2021 and 2022), the federal government had a deficit of $3.1 trillion, $2.8 trillion, and $1.4 trillion. Over the next three years, it is estimated that the deficits will be between $1.4 trillion to $1.8 trillion. The US government has over $31 trillion in outstanding debt and it’s continuing to expand.

Total Debt (NY Fed)

How about debt levels for US households? As this chart from the New York Fed shows, 1st quarter 2023 household debt is at a record high of $17.05 trillion, adding $148 billion in the last quarter alone. In fact, household debt balances $2.9 trillion higher than they were before COVID.

Driving this increase are Americans tapping their homes for loans, as well as soaring credit card balances and auto loans.

Mortgage debt increased by $121 billion in the first quarter, reaching a $12.04 trillion (70% of the mix). This is despite lower mortgage originations, due to the Fed’s significant rate increases. The effect on homebuyers cannot be overstated, especially when one analyzes the impact of higher interest rates. Over the last year, the average monthly mortgage payment, on the median US priced home, has increased by 48% (from $1,712 to $2,542). To afford that average mortgage payment, Redfin believes an average US buyer needs to earn $108,000 per year.

Auto loan delinquencies are higher than they were before the pandemic and the average car payment has jumped to $729 per month. Also, there are more than 43 million Americans (17% of US adults) that owe $1.6 trillion in student loans. The 3-year student debt payment hiatus likely ends in September, and many Americans will have another bill of $300 to $400 per month. This will increase overall debt levels and act as an incremental spending headwind.

The last ingredient of this debt gumbo is credit card balances. Credit card debt just hit a record of $986 billion, up +6.6% quarter-over-quarter. This $61 billion sequential increase was the largest gain since the Fed began recording this data in 1999.

Recent Trends:

We focus a lot of our attention on the personal consumption expenditures and this chart from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis is telling. After a sizeable drop during COVID, the trend is continuing to grow, up and to the right. In fact, PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) is approaching $18 trillion.

PCE (US Bureau of Economic Analysis)

According to research from Fidelity National Information Services, global spending on credit cards in 2022 eclipsed more than $13 trillion.

Delinquencies are rising and so too are charge-offs (i.e., bad debt). Statistics out of the NY Fed show that 4.6% of credit card debt has been shifted from “delinquent” (30 days past due) to “seriously delinquent” (90+ days past due). On credit card holders in the 18 to 29 age bracket, serious delinquency is a scary 8.3%.

We also like to track master trust loan data from the largest credit card issuers, as it can be insightful on consumer trends. Over the last 15 years, credit card issuers had significant (and cheap) assets which wasn’t costing them much. Now that funding costs have increased, many issuers will be returning to the securitization market to fund their credit card balances.

During earnings calls, we get the last three months of information, but the trust data gives us a monthly snapshot of current delinquencies, charge-offs, loan growth, etc. In monthly trust data, we can get an update from American Express, Bank of America, Bread Financial, Citigroup, Discover, JP Morgan and Synchrony.

Overall, these card issuers had 30-day delinquencies rise in April to 3.04%, over 100 basis points higher than last year. Charge-offs were 3.83% in April, up 163 basis points year-over-year. American Express has the highest quality customers, and its April metrics were charge-offs of 1.5%, while private-label issuer Bread Financial had the worst at 7.8%. The issuers take the credit risk (not Visa or MasterCard), but we’d still prefer that the trends were healthier and more favorable.

Savings Rate:

US Savings Rates (Bloomberg)

Running counter to these enormous debt levels are trends we see in the US personal savings rate. Charting savings to consumer spending is unfortunately quite uncorrelated. Take a look at this chart from Bloomberg and Lombard Odier and you can clearly see how these two trends are diverging.

In 1960, the savings rate was 10.1%. By 1970 it was 12.8% and 11.1% by 1980. There’s thirty years of double-digit savings. Then, the trend starts to materially decline. It fell to 8.4% in 1990, and a dismal 4.7% in 2000. It stayed fairly modest in 2010 at 6.2%, but then things get odd. During COVID, it spiked higher to 16.8%, likely fueled by stimulus payments and the PPP (payroll protection program).

In the 1st quarter of 2020, the US personal savings peaked at 33.8%, but that was likely an anomaly. Now, the US personal savings rate has declined to just 3.7% in 2022, and June of last year was the 4 th lowest month in US history at just 2.7%. With the weakening savings rate and an estimated 58% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck (CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey), these types of trends aren’t ideal.

The Stock Market:

Despite this, the S&P 500 is up 7% this year and the Nasdaq is up +11%. Technology rebounded from a challenging 2022 and many large tech companies are performing quite well this year. Through mid-May 2023, year-to-date performance of some of the most popular and largest names tech names is impressive. For tech companies with market capitalizations over $1 trillion, Apple is up +35%, Microsoft +33%, Amazon +39%, and Google is +40%. In terms of contribution to the S&P 500’s year-to-date return, Apple and Microsoft represent roughly half of its 2023 performance. If you add in Nvidia, Google and Meta, you have three quarters of the entire S&P 500’s year-to-date return.

Back in 1982, the two largest stocks in the S&P 500 were IBM and AT&T. These companies represented 10.9% of the overall market. By 1999, the two largest in the S&P 500 were Microsoft and General Electric, which was 9.1% of the market. In 2008, the two largest market cap companies were Exxon and Wal-Mart, which were only 7.7% of the entire market. Recently, the S&P 500 has become more and more concentrated, in just a few mega cap technology stocks. Apple, and Microsoft now account for 13.9% of the entire S&P 500 or 80% more concentrated than 2008. For additional perspective, Apple’s market cap is at $2.8 trillion and that is larger than the market cap of the entire Russell 2000. To conclude, it’s distinctly getting more concentrated at the top.

It's Better to be a “Glass Half Full” Investor:

We are sometimes asked why we run our hedge fund, the Manole Fintech Fund, with a long-term, positive net exposure. Since our inception in 2018, the net long exposure has averaged +36%. More recently, the trailing 12-month net long average was +16% and last month’s (April 2023) net long exposure was +21%. Why are we positively inclined?

Annual returns (Daily shot)

This chart tells the story. If we analyze nearly a century worth of market returns, the vast majority will be positive. There will always be outliers, like 2022, with market performance declining by nearly (20%). However, over the long-term, the overall market tends to positively increase, despite typical intra-year drops.

Over the last 42 years, annual returns were positive in 32 of those years (76% of the time). However, in those four decades, the average intra-year decline was (14%). Just looking at last year’s challenging market, 94% of the losses occurred on just 5 trading days.

From 1929 to 2021, there pretty much the same number of bear (26) and bull markets (27). The main difference was that the average bear market resulted in a (36%) decline while the average bull market had +114% in gains. Despite 2023 year being positive, there seems to always be a bit of volatility mixed in. For us, that leads us to be modestly net long, but with a healthy short book.

Fundamentals Still Matter:

However, as we always try to emphasize, we conduct individual analysis on company fundamentals to determine whether or not an investment enters our portfolio. In isn’t terribly insightful to state that the overall market is trading at a 20x 2023 P/E multiple or 17x 2024 earnings. We prefer to understand the sustainability of growth rates, long-term margin profiles, free cash flow generation and specific company valuations.

All of this analysis is an input into our greater mosaic; understanding a business, its outlook and how management is adapting to a changing landscape. Then, we try to factor in the unanticipated. There is no way to truly model geopolitical issues, or monetary and fiscal uncertainty, except to say that we expect more volatility going forward.

Recent Results:

In our opinion, a healthy economy, with a strong labor market and consumers spending money, is what moves our markets forward. If you are invested in second-class companies, with levered balance sheets and questionable outlooks, then the forward outlook could be challenging. If you are invested in world-class companies, with recurring revenue, leading market share and generate free cash flow, you can handle turbulent conditions.

1st quarter earnings were recently released and generally showed remarkable resiliency. For those companies that delivered EPS upside, the average price change was only +0.3%, versus a historical average of +1.0%. For those that disappointed and missed earnings, the price response was nearly 2x harsher at (4.1%), versus a historical average of (2.2%).

We were generally quite pleased with how our holdings fared. Did every company of ours beat earnings and raise guidance? No, but we had most of our companies exceed expectations and conservatively guide for the rest of 2023. We have certain names (see our website for stock specific pitches) that are trading at very attractive valuations, and we have been selectively adding to our positions. Overall, we are pleased with our public exposure performance and hope/expect the trend to continue.

Jobs:

We believe that a fully employed and well-paid labor force typically supports a strong consumer. Nonfarm payrolls were released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the jobs market remains robust. April was nearly 2x what economists were expecting, with another 253,000 jobs created and 1.6 job openings for every unemployed individual. Unemployment now sits at a 54-year low of 3.4%, the lowest since 1969.

Is unemployment so low because the US doesn’t have enough young adults entering the labor force? Maybe American birth rates, which have been declining for years, is to blame? Maybe it is a function of the declining number of immigrants entering the country? It could be a function of all of these issues, but the reality is that the US labor force is contracting.

A tight labor market supports higher wage growth and higher wage growth adds to the Fed’s inflationary problems. If inflation isn’t coming down to the Fed’s 2% target, then investors worry the Fed has to continue to hike rates. This is what is commonly referred to as the “wage / price spiral”, a feedback loop of rising labor costs resulting in businesses raising prices for goods and services.

The job market continues to be very resilient, despite 14 months of rate hikes. This positive employment situation gives the Fed its necessary data and ammunition to continue to raise rates, or at least keep them higher for longer.

Inflation:

Inflation has obviously been more than “transitory”, and the Fed is clearly using interest rates to cool the economy. Disinflation has begun and April’s CPI reading was +4.9% year-over-year. This was the 10 th consecutive decline in the CPI and the lowest since April of 2021. While this is lower than June of 2022’s +9.1% annual rate (the highest since 1981), it still is more than 2x the Fed’s target rate of 2%. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation was still +5.5%, which still presents a problem.

There is good reason to think inflation will keep falling, but it has remained stubbornly high. It is important to remember that consumer spending drives more than 65% of the US economy. On average, US consumers have been spending 7% to 9% more than 2022 for goods and services and a whopping 23% more than pre-COVID. The process of raising rates to fight inflation has caused other businesses to contract (i.e., banking, real estate, etc.), but the Fed isn’t going to stray from its mandate. We believe that the Fed will keep interest rates “higher for longer”, even if it impacts certain sectors and businesses.

Interest Rates:

We appreciate the difficulty of Chairman Powell’s job. The Fed remains in a precarious position. On one hand, it has to raise interest rates to fight high inflation, which it says it 1 of its 2 main goals. On the other hand, the Fed has to ensure that it doesn’t push the economy into a recession while juggling a crisis of confidence in our banking industry.

Our regular readers know that we don’t guess where rates. Instead, we prefer to examine the CME’s FedWatch Tool (click here). Using this as the market’s expectations, we can see that the market isn’t expecting the Fed to continue to raise interest rates. At their next meeting on June 14th, 64% expect no change to interest rates, keeping them at 5.0% to 5.25% and 36% expect another 25-basis point hike.

As this chart shows, things really start to get interesting when one goes out to the end of 2023. At the December 13 th meeting, 84% expect the Fed will pivot and lower interest rates. 11% expect a 75-basis point reduction, 37% expect a 50-basis points decline and 36% are anticipating a 25-basis point lowering of Fed Funds.

Market expectations appear quite different than voting members on the FOMC. In a recent CNBC interview, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said, “I think right now it’s a close call, either way, versus raising another time in June or skipping. What’s important to me is not signaling that we’re done.”

The Fed:

The market is clearly expecting the Fed to pivot and begin to lower interest rates later this year. The Fed has repeatedly said they will be data dependent despite many calling for an end to their restrictive policies. Many analysts / experts believe continued increases will push the US economy into a recession, some expecting it later this year. In fact, at the 23 largest US financial institutions, nearly 80% of their economists are predicting a recession in 2023. Sentiment is not terribly optimistic.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard remains hawkish, and he recently said, “I think we’re going to have to grind higher with the policy rate in order to put enough downward pressure on inflation and return inflation to target in a timely manner.” Bullard appears to still want to keep his foot on the gas and emphasized in an interview that “As long as the labor market is so good, it’s a great time to fight inflation. We need to get it back to target and to get this problem behind us, so we don’t replay the 1970s.”

The bond market continues to send a more pessimistic signal. All-in financing costs keep rising, lending standards are tightening, demand for credit is falling aggressively, and US bankruptcy filings this year are the highest since 2010. Almost 180 degrees different, stocks are pricing in a soft landing for our economy or at least a shallow recession. In addition, equities seem to be focused on a Fed pivot, a surge in liquidity, all while corporate earnings remarkably hold up.

The old adage of “don’t fight the Fed” seems apropos, but many in the market clearly are looking for a skirmish. When the Fed says it will keep rates “higher for longer”, we simply nod our head and factor that into our proprietary models. During recent public commentary, Fed Chairman Powell said, “We have a view that inflation is going to come down, but not so quickly. It will likely take some time, and if that forecast is broadly right, it would not be appropriate to cut rates and we won’t cut rates.”

While we could see an interest rate pause, we won’t be surprised if they raise rates another 25 basis points in June. We aren’t going to expect a pivot and assume the Fed will rescue the economy from a recession (hoping for a “Fed Put”). We simply don’t think the Fed will change its course and begin to cut rates early next year. We remain in an exceptionally tight labor market, and inflation might just be “stickier” than some expect. Ultimately, time will tell which view wins out, but we’ll be prepared for any of the three rate alternatives (higher, pause or lower).

Money Markets:

Following seven interest rate hikes in 2022 and another three in 2023, Fed Funds now sits at 5.0% to 5.25%. A year ago, money markets were still paying paltry interest, but that has materially changed. With these Fed increases, money market investors can safely earn over 4% on their cash. MMFs (money market funds) have almost immediate liquidity and no insurance caps (i.e., FDIC’s $250,000).

There appears to be broader secular shift occurring. For the last 15 years, money has basically been free. Now, we have a policy rate that is at 5% and digital banking allows people to move money almost instantly with a smartphone. Banks compete with each other for deposits, but also are now competing for cash with MMFs.

Money Markets Funds (Bank of America)

As this chart from Bank of America shows, money market fund assets have soared higher and are now above $5 trillion. Over the last year or so, nearly $750 billions of cash has migrated towards money market funds. Instead of parking money in a checking or savings account at a bank, earning next to nothing, investors can put their cash into a MMF and earn a decent interest rate.

After factoring in inflationary pressures of 5%, the real yield is next to nothing, but let’s not get too technical. Some investors are plenty happy with 4% to 5%, especially following last year’s S&P 500 decline of over (18%).

We have owned Schwab for two decades and seen it morph from a commission-based online broker into a predictable asset manager and online bank. A year ago, Schwab’s bank had $152 billion of assets paying depositors less than 25 basis points. As the Fed raised rates, Schwab’s customers could begin to earn more and more on their cash balances and migrated those assets over to Schwab’s money market funds. Over the last year, Schwab’s bank balances declined by 32% or $49 billion, but its money market assets increased by +143% or $216.8 billion.

While it earns more on the banking side of the equation than it does in money market funds, the key for us is that Schwab retained and actually grew its wallet share and assets. Other banks, that experienced volatility and declines in March and April weren’t so lucky.

Banking:

25 years ago, there were 13,000 financial institutions, but now there’s really only 4,000 banks left. Will we continue to see consolidation? With JP Morgan buying First Republic, the latest worry seems to PacWest Bancorp. In a recent security filing, it reported that it lost 9.5% of its total deposits, with most of it happening over two days. For PacWest and other regional banks, they are fighting a two-sided battle. On one side, investors are finally demanding higher yields and the media is highlighting the risk of keeping assets at struggling banks. On the other side, short sellers are eager to identify the next possible “weak (banking) link”.

Smaller banks are facing rising technology costs and significantly higher regulatory burdens. Bank of Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari recently said, “Having significantly higher levels of capital is our only chance to build real resilience in our financial system,” and he is advocating for tougher bank capital requirements to help backstop financial institutions against distress.

It will be interesting to see what kind of policy decisions are made around regulation for institutions that are between $100 billion of assets and $700 billion of assets. As JP Morgan’s purchase of First Republic shows, scale is a competitive advantage. It now has 13% of total US deposits and it manages 21% of America’s credit card spending. With additional regulatory burdens coming, banks are facing a profitability headwind and 100 to 300 basis points of possible ROE erosion.

The banking sector is facing a slow-moving crisis, but we aren’t sure it is enough to sink the overall health of the US consumer or economy. Credit will contract and lending standards will continue to rise. However, we do not see this problem escalating to the size and scale of previous banking crises. (see below).

Takeaway’s From the Banking Crisis:

In our last newsletter(click here), we spent a considerable amount of time discussing the March banking crisis. We tried to address key questions like: Did this banking crisis need to happen? Are there other issues still lurking underneath these headlines? What are some of the key takeaways, from our perspective?

Bank failures happen in waves, with the biggest one occurring during the Great Depression. From 1930 to 1933, more than 9,000 banks failed and during the 1930’s, an average of 50 banks closed per year. Since FDIC insurance didn’t exist, 20% of all depositors lost all of their money. During the S&L (savings and loan) crisis of the 1980s, another 3,000 banks failed, with collective assets of $2.2 trillion. During the 2008 Financial Crisis, another 500 banks were wiped out.

Fast forward to today, and many wonder if March’s failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank will lead to another crisis. While these were the 2nd and 4th largest failures in US banking history, there’s more to understand.

We have three key takeaways from this crisis. While we attribute much of this as a company specific problem, it has clearly cascaded to other players. Across the banking sector, only about 6% of bank assets were protected by interest-rate swaps, according to studies conducted by USC, Northwestern, Columbia, and Stanford. Our first takeaway is that banks will need to improve their risk management procedures. Clearly, purchasing long-dated US Treasuries isn’t the safest investment a bank can do to manage their asset and liability exposure.

Second, we believe bank profitability is going down. Costly compliance burdens are absolutely on the rise and banks will likely have to keep a more liquid balance sheet. All of these issues (coupled with risk management and hedging costs) will pressure margins and drive bank profitability lower.

Our third takeaway is unquantifiable, but it could be the equivalent of a few more interest rate hikes. We believe banks will likely tighten their lending standards and do additional tests before granting new credit. If you were running a bank today, we imagine you’d likely hold onto your capital a little tighter, especially in this type of volatile environment. With US bankruptcies hitting a 13-year high, we don’t expect easing credit underwriting. This ultimately could be similar to another 50 to 100 basis points of Fed tightening. Banks will add additional risk management procedures and we anticipate these tightened credit conditions for households and businesses will be a headwind to overall economic activity.

The FDIC Response:

In On May 1st, the FDIC issued a press release discussing their options for deposit insurance reform. It is proposing a comprehensive overview of FDIC insurance rules following “the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank”. The FDIC has outlined three main options for its reform.

First, it could keep the deposit insurance framework coverage at its existing $250,000 level. Second, it could extend coverage and make insurance “unlimited” for all depositors. The third (and most likely) option is providing “targeted” coverage for different types of accounts. Businesses may want or need higher levels of insurance, while retail investors may be comfortable with existing rules. If targeted coverage is the best path forward, there are still several unknowns to address. Who pays for the higher coverage? Will all banks pay the same rate, or will larger financial institutions continue to absorb a higher burden?

In May 2023, the FDIC Board of Directors approved a notice of proposed rulemaking, which covers a special assessment to recover costs for protecting uninsured deposits in the recent regional bank failures. Specifically, the proposed assessment will try to recuperate the $16 billion hit to the insurance fund (called the DIF) from the failures at Silicon Valley and Signature Bank. The FDIC estimates that 95% of this special assessment will be paid by institutions with assets above $50 billion. Specifically, the special assessment will be calculated at an annual rate of 12.5 basis points on uninsured deposits (not total) above the $5 billion threshold, applied on balance sheets dated December 31st, 2022. The special assessment will likely be paid over an eight-quarter window, beginning on January 1st of next year. While manageable for all banks, this fee comes at an inopportune time, as earnings are likely being pressured from a triple whammy of delinquencies, declines in deposits and higher funding costs.

Regulatory Changes:

Jamie Dimon has commented on regulations many times and he recently said, “we should not aim for a regulatory regime that eliminates all failure, but one that reduces the change of failure and the odds of contagion.” We agree, but that’s often easier said than done.

The Fed released a plain-spoken report concerning its findings from the recent banking crisis. The Fed’s Board of Governors had a few important conclusions, which faulted several parties. First, it placed blame on Silicon Valley’s management team and said it “Failed because of a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank. Its senior leadership failed to manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk. Its board of directors failed to oversee senior leadership and hold them accountable.” Ouch…

Of course, SVB’s CEO Greg Becker gave his side of the story during Senate testimony. Becker said that the Fed was to blame for keeping interest rates near-zero for too long and for failing to appreciate that inflation wasn’t transitory. In his testimony, Becker said that bank examiners and SVB employees were focused more on complying with regulation, than managing actual and potential balance-sheet risks.

SVB’s management team isn’t alone in assigning blame towards others. Michael Roffler, CEO of First Republic Bank, refused to accept blame for its bank’s collapse. During his House Financial Services Committee testimony, Roffler said that social media caused significant harm to First Republic and is partially to blame for its demise. Signature Bank’s Chairman Scott Shay echoed those same sentiments, when he said panic was “flooding through social media”, right before his bank got seized. Clearly, there’s a lot of blame to go around and SVB’s bank executives aren’t the only ones under attack.

The Fed then blamed regulators and the report said, “Regulators don’t tell banks how to manage their business, but regulators are supposed to check that a suitable plan is in place, it was created by competent managers considering the bank’s complexities, and that it is being followed. When supervisors did identify vulnerabilities, they did not take sufficient steps to ensure that SVB fixed those problems quickly enough.”

Lastly, the Fed placed blame on itself. This report stated that “The Fed did not appreciate the seriousness of critical deficiencies in SVBs governance, liquidity, and interest rate risk management. These judgements meant that SVB remained well-rated, even as conditions deteriorated and significant risk to the firm’s safety and soundness emerged.” Clearly, this banking crisis of confidence was multi-faceted.

After the Financial Crisis, the market received thousands of pages of new regulations, in the form of Dodd-Frank reforms. We expect this banking crisis will lead Washington to act. Never underestimate regulators taking advantage of a crisis by instituting more powerful controls over an industry.

Will regulatory changes impact how banks account for their bank security portfolios? Will HTM continue to ignore mark-to-mark accounting? Will all bank investments be forced to run through the income statement and bring heightened volatility and fluctuations to earnings? Can regulators force banks into solid risk management procedures? We aren’t sure, but we won’t be surprised to see these type of valuation and accounting changes come out of this crisis.

We hope you have a wonderful summer, and we look forward to speaking with you soon!

Warren Fisher, CFA

Founder and CEO

Manole Capital Management

DISCLAIMER:

