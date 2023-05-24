Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties: The Stock Is A Buy

May 24, 2023 9:09 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • Despite increasing AFFO, the company’s monthly dividend remained flat in the past nine months.
  • EPR’s AFFO payout ratio in 1Q 2023 was 63%, compared with 65% in 4Q 2022 and 67% in 1Q 2023.
  • As the recovery of the experience economy is continuing, and the inflation rates are decreasing, consumer spending on theaters, playing, and eating may increase, implying higher demand for EPR’s properties.
  • EPR’s stock price and dividends can increase significantly in the following quarters.

People watching at the cinema

Drs Producoes/E+ via Getty Images

As the experiment economy continues its recovery, EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) financial results are improving. The company's AFFO payout ratio of 63% in the first quarter of 2023, which was the lowest in the past

Figure 1 - EPR's portfolio details

EPR's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 2 - Box office in 2023

gower.st

Figure 3 - EPR's top 10 customers

EPR's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 4 -AMC's revenue estimation

Seeking Alpha

Figure 5 - EPR's AFFO and dividends

EPR's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 6 - EPR's capital structure as of 31 March 2023

EPR's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 7 - ERP's lease expirations

EPR's 1Q 2023 results

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.38K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.