As the experiment economy continues its recovery, EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) financial results are improving. The company's AFFO payout ratio of 63% in the first quarter of 2023, which was the lowest in the past six quarters, is a signal that the Board of Directors may increase the monthly dividends. EPR's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) can continue increasing in the following quarters, and increase the company's ability to pay higher dividends. EPR's acquisition of a new fitness and wellness property for $47 million in the first quarter of 2023, combined with the company's plan to devote $245 million for experimental development and redevelopments projects, which is expected to be funded over the next two years without the need to raise additional capital, implies that EPR has a strong liquidity position, which can get stronger by the end of the year. EPR's investors are among the rare REIT investors that can benefit from both higher dividends and higher stock prices in the following quarters. The stock is a buy.

Financial results

In its 1Q 2023 earnings release, EPR reported total revenue of $171 million, compared with $157 million in 1Q 2022 and $179 million in 4Q 2022. As a result of the continuing recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's net income per diluted common share increased from $0.48 in 1Q 2022 and 4Q 2022 to $0.69 in 1Q 2023. Also, EPR's AFFO per diluted share increased from $1.16 in 1Q 2022 to $1.27 in 4Q 2022, then increased further to $1.30 in 1Q 2023.

It is worth noting that due to the negative impact of the pandemic on the experience economy, a significant part of the rents that EPR was expected to receive on time, were deferred. However, through 31 March 2023, due to the continuing recovery of the experience economy, EPR was able to collect $127 million of rent and interest that had been deferred, compared with $10.2 million in 1Q 2022, and $120 million in 4Q 2022. "Additionally, we have collected all scheduled rent and deferral payments through April from Regal as we continue working with them through the bankruptcy process toward a resolution," the CEO commented. "Our strong liquidity position allows us to deploy capital in a disciplined manner across a variety of experiential properties, including having a committed pipeline that we will fund in the coming quarters," he continued.

The market outlook

As of 31 March 2023, EPR had an Experimental portfolio of 20.0 million square feet, consisting of 172 theatre properties, 56 eat & play properties, 23 attraction properties, 11 ski properties, 7 experimental lodging properties, 16 fitness & wellness properties, one gaming property, and 3 cultural properties, which was 98% leased. Also, as of 31 March 2023, EPR had an Education portfolio of 1.4 million square feet, consisting of 65 early childhood education center properties and nine private school properties, which was 100% leased.

According to Figure 1, theaters annualized adjusted EBITDA accounts for 41% of EPR's total adjusted EBITDA. In the past few months, the market outlook for theaters has improved. Gower Street Analytics estimates that in 2023, the domestic global box office can be $9.0 billion, a 20% improvement over 2022 (see Figure 2). It is worth noting that five months ago, Gower Street estimated the domestic box office in 2023 to be $8.6 billion, meaning that the FilmTech company has upgraded its estimation considerably.

Figure 2 - Box office in 2023

Figure 3 shows that AMC Theaters (AMC) is EPR's biggest customer, followed by Topgolf, Regal Entertainment Group, and Cinemark (CNK). AMC's financial results are getting better, and the company's current quarterly net losses may turn into a net income in 2024. For EPR, AMC's revenue generation potential matters a lot. According to Figure 4, AMC's annual revenue is expected to increase from $3.91 billion in 2022 to $4.47 billion in 2023 and increase further to $4.80 billion in 2024. Furthermore, Regal expects to emerge from the bankruptcy case in the next few months. We cannot be sure about it; however, the improving theater market outlook can support Regal's expectations. Also, Cinemark's revenue is estimated to increase from $2.45 billion in 2022 to $2.90 billion in 2023 and $3.12 billion in 2024.

Figure 4 -AMC's revenue estimation

Higher dividends are expected

EPR's regular monthly cash dividends during 1Q 2023 totaled $0.825 per common share. Figure 5 shows that in the past six quarters, EPR's AFFO increased continuously. As in the past four quarters, EPR's dividend remained flat, due to increasing AFFO, its AFFO payout ratio decreased from 67% in 2Q 2022 to 63% in 1Q 2023. Also, EPR's capital structure (Figure 6) shows that EPR has no principal payment due on debt in 2023, and in 2024, its principal payment due on debt is less than 5% of its total consolidated debt. Based on the continuing recovery of the experience economy, lower inflation rates that improve spending on movies, playing, eating, and other outdoor activities, and EPR's new acquisitions and investments, I expect EPR's AFFO to increase in the following quarters. Thus, both the decreasing AFFO payout ratio and improving AFFO of EPR signal that the company's Board of Directors might increase the dividends soon.

Risks

EPR has many tenants that due to bankruptcy may not be able to pay their rents. This happened for Regal Entertainment Group. On 7 September 2022, Regal filed protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and did not pay its rent on monthly deferral payments for September 2022. Regal has resumed paying its rents and deferral payments since October 2022. However, there is no assurance that Regal pay its future rent on time and completely. Also, the company's tenants may experience a downtrend in their business. Thus, the demand for space at EPR's commercial properties may decrease, and as EPR's financial results are significantly dependent on leasing space to tenants on economically favorable terms, a sudden general decline in the U.S. economy can hurt EPR's liquidity position seriously.

Also, from time to time, the base term of some of EPR's leases expires. Figure 7 shows EPR's lease expirations as of 31 March 2023. We can see that in 2023 and 2024, the base term of five and four of the company's leases will expire, respectively. There is no assurance that the company's tenants seek rent after lease expirations. Thus, EPR may not be able to renew the expired leases with substitute tenants on favorable terms.

Summary

Despite increased funds from operations, EPR's Board of Directors haven't decided to increase the monthly dividend yet. The company's AFFO payout ratio in 1Q 2023 was 63%, which is relatively low. The experience economy is improving, and EPR's AFFO in the upcoming quarters can be higher than in 1Q 2023. Thus, the monthly dividends and stock price have a good potential to increase.