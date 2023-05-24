Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Even during more typical times, the market can be fickle when companies fail to live up to expectations. The picture can be especially bad though when economic times are uncertain like they are today. A great example of this can be seen by looking at BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), a retail chain that has a ‘club’ warehouse approach to operating that is very similar to Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and the Sam’s Club chain that’s owned by Walmart (WMT). Even though management delivered when it came to earnings estimates, sales for the company fell short of what analysts anticipated. Even so, the company posted all around positive growth on the top line and, for the most part, its bottom line results were also promising. The company continues to expand, both from a comparable store sales perspective and a physical footprint perspective. But the fact that they missed on sales guidance caused market participants to push the stock down 7.3% on May 23rd. This is most certainly painful for shareholders of the company. But for those who want an attractively priced player in this space, now might actually be a good time to consider buying in.

Went shopping, got mixed results

According to the management team at BJ’s Wholesale Club, the retail chain generated revenue of $4.72 billion for the first quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. This is 5% higher than the $4.50 billion the business reported one year earlier. Growth was particularly strong when it came to membership fee income, with revenue popping up 6.1% from $96.6 million to $102.5 million. Although a small portion of the company's overall revenue, this is an important portion because it is high margin in nature. While sales growth was fairly impressive for a company this large that operates in a very competitive market and during difficult times, revenue did fall short of analysts’ expectations by $90 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This increase in sales was driven by a couple of factors. I already mentioned the higher membership fee income as one. However, the company also benefited from an increase in the number of locations that it has in operation. At the end of the most recent quarter, the business had 237 clubs. That's up from the 229 that the business had one year earlier. Over the same window of time, BJ’s Wholesale saw the number of BJ’s Gas locations that it operates grow from 159 to 167. Excluding gasoline sales, comparable store sales growth was a rather impressive 5.7%. That accounted for the lion’s share of the company's upside. Digitally enabled comparable sales growth was significantly higher at a very impressive 19%.

On the bottom line, the picture was also positive. Earnings per share came in at $0.85. That's up from the $0.82 per share reported one year earlier and it was in line with analysts’ expectations. This earnings figure translated to net profits for the quarter of $116.1 million. By comparison, the same number one year earlier was $112.5 million. Other profitability metrics largely followed suit. As an example, operating cash flow grew from $44.3 million to $119.1 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would actually have seen the number drop slightly from $205.7 million to $194.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the enterprise popped up from $220.8 million to $257 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

These financial results continue a pretty solid trend that the company has demonstrated in recent years. As you can see in the chart above, the company saw revenue, as well as almost every profitability metric, increase from 2021 to 2022. For the current fiscal year, management has not provided detailed guidance. But they did say that, excluding gasoline sales, comparable store sales growth should be between 4% and 5%. Meanwhile, membership fee income should be up between 5% and 6%.

In lieu of guidance, I decided to price the company under the assumption that first quarter figures, relative to the same figures one year earlier, would be indicative of how the company would perform in 2023. Following this approach, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings should generate net income of around $529.6 million. Adjusted operating cash flow will come in slightly lower than what we would get using data from last year, totaling about $744.8 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company would come in at about $1.21 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, I calculated that the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 16.4. The forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be 11.6, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should come in at about 7.9. Also in the chart above, I provided pricing figures using the data from both 2021 and 2022. Given how early we are in the year and the fact that we don't have official guidance, I will actually use the results from 2022 to value the company compared to two similar enterprises. These are the two firms I mentioned earlier in this article, Walmart and Costco Wholesale. As you can see in the table below, BJ’s Wholesale is cheaper than both of them on both a price to earnings basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis. And when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach, only one of the two was cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings 16.9 11.0 9.2 Walmart 35.7 10.8 14.6 Costco Wholesale Corporation 35.6 22.6 20.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

The way I see it, BJ’s Wholesale had a pretty solid quarter. I definitely wouldn't say that the quarter was great. Because it wasn't. Management did fail to meet expectations when it came to revenue. But not every quarter can be a home run. Even so, the company demonstrated continued growth and I expect that trend to continue for the long haul. I also wouldn't say that shares are incredibly cheap. Because they definitely aren't. But they are attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Given this combination of factors, I do believe that the company does offer a bit of upside potential from here. And as such, I feel comfortable with the soft ‘buy’ rating that I assigned the business when I last wrote about it in November of 2022.