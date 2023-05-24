The Economy Is Strengthening And The Market Should Follow
Summary
- The debt ceiling fiasco is containing the S&P 500 below resistance at 4,200, but a breakout should follow a deal.
- The economy is gaining strength in the second quarter and the market should follow.
- I expect to see breadth improve, as the performance differential between mega-cap tech and the equal-weight S&P and small-cap indexes narrows.
Investors are getting impatient with lawmakers, which is why the major market averages slowly bled red yesterday into the close. Evidently, progress is being made, but predictably at a snail's pace. Therefore, I expect we will continue to see volatility into next week until Congress gets around to concluding this fiasco. The fact that this is occurring just beneath what has been major resistance for the S&P 500 at 4,200 for several months is giving bears a false sense of confidence that the rally may be coming to an end. To the contrary, an inevitable deal should push us above that level and sharply higher until we complete the bull market run at 4,292 in the weeks that follow.
Bulls have the advantage of a strengthening economy to push stocks higher, as evidenced by S&P Global’s mid-month survey of businesses in the service and manufacturing sectors. The flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose 1.1 points to 54.5 for May, which was the highest level in more than a year and well above the 50 mark that signifies growth. I view this as one of the best real-time pulses on economic activity. The story is the same in that the much larger services sector is driving growth, while manufacturing flirts with mild contraction from one month to the next as inventories are worked down.
As a result, while goods prices continue to moderate from a decline in demand, service prices remain elevated, but the pace of increase in declining. Price increases in the service sector should moderate further over coming months in the same manner that goods prices have, as excess savings are worked down and wage growth continues to slow. This is a balancing act, but it doesn’t take a lot of foresight to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This report puts a big nail in the coffin of those who have been forecasting an impending recession, as it simply is not happening. Now the naysayers will shift focus to more rate hikes because a stronger economy must mean sticky inflation will persist. I think they are as wrong on this call as they have been on the recession call, as price increases will continue to moderate during the second half of the year, led by a decrease in shelter and transportation costs.
As this relates to investment strategy, we should start to see investors take profits in the mega-cap technology names responsible for most of this year’s index gains. This is where investors flocked during rising recessionary concerns, but those now look misplaced. I expect we will see breadth improve over the coming months, which means that the Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM) and equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) index should start to outperform the highly concentrated Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ). In other words, the performance differential shown in the chart below should start to narrow.
