Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Reasons To Get Out Of The Market

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market's valuations aren't attractive - and it's not just the top 10-20 stocks that are expensive.
  • The consensus estimates for 2H FY2023 earnings may be 20% off.
  • The fall in copper prices and growing inventories of the metal are seen as pieces of evidence of weaker-than-expected demand in the West.
  • In the United States, it's projected that liquidity could decline between $600 billion and $1.2 trillion by the end of the year.
  • Despite the risks to my thesis, I reiterate my sell rating on the S&P 500 Index, the Nasdaq 100, and the stock market in general.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman

D-Keine

Intro & Thesis

Just recently, I published my bearish article on Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock. When I looked at the whole situation a bit more broadly, I realized that the problems of this giant company are indeed not

Seeking Alpha, my past coverage of SPY

Seeking Alpha, my past coverage of SPY

Morgan Stanley [May 21, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley [May 21, 2023 - proprietary source]

CNN's Sentiment Index

CNN's Sentiment Index

Barclays [March 2020]

Barclays [March 2020]

multpl.com data, author's notes

multpl.com data, author's notes

Goldman Sachs [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Jeffrey P. Snider on Twitter [@JeffSnider_AIP]

Jeffrey P. Snider on Twitter [@JeffSnider_AIP]

Financial Times [May 23, 2023]

Financial Times [May 23, 2023]

Absolute Strategy Research [May 22, 2023]

Absolute Strategy Research [May 22, 2023]

Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs [May 19, 2023 - proprietary source]

Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs [May 19, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 23, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 23, 2023 - proprietary source]

Pictet [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Pictet [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Pictet [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Pictet [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Bertschis Chart Outlook [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Bertschis Chart Outlook [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Bertschis Chart Outlook [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Bertschis Chart Outlook [May 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.71K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.