Masco: Better To Wait For More Information Regarding Rest Of FY23

anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Again, I believe that FY23 will be a challenging year for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Despite the underlying macro uncertainty, MAS 1Q23 results bolstered my faith in management's ability to deliver. This is because, as of 1Q23, demand across categories had been in line with expectations, and supply chain improvements have helped boost productivity. Trends in demand across retail and wholesale channels were also positive, as were gains in shelf space for related paint products at Home Depot (HD). Furthermore, I think it's important to point out that management is likely leaning towards conservatism this quarter because the strong 1Q23 result did not translate to an improvement in FY23 guidance. If 2Q23 continues to perform better, I see a possibility for management to raise guidance, or consensus will revise estimates upwards. Either way, it would be a plus for MAS stock. Given the better-than-expected 1Q23, I would still prefer to wait for 1 more quarter of data before considering a change in recommendation. For now, I reiterate my hold rating.

Guidance

Despite a better-than-expected first quarter, management maintained their FY23 forecast. To put that into perspective, 1Q sales were down 10%, and EBIT margins came in at 15.8%, which was significantly better than management's expectation of a 13% decline in sales and operating margins around 12%. While I think it would be great if management increased guidance now, it might not be such a bad idea to keep it at current levels. One thing for sure is that we live in a time of great uncertainty, and the higher interest rates, inflation, and reduced discretionary spending (and sentiment) could very well put a dent to 2H23 demand. Particularly, management has indicated a slight deceleration in demand during 1Q23, with April being consistent with the exit rate of the quarter. This may be a precursor to what is to come. This is also why I prefer to wait for 1 more quarter of data before I re-assess the situation again. The good news is that channel inventories are still in good position against the current level of demand, hence there is no situation of overstocking.

Reinvestment

I'm heartened by the management's efforts to reinvest in the business via product development and wider distribution in DIY and Pro. The expansion of job site delivery and the loyalty program with professional contractors are two examples, as is HD's introduction of Behr Dynasty exterior paint this quarter. In my opinion, the fact that management is focused on improving the business despite volatile times speak of their ability to see through the noise and focus on the long-term. The weaker competitors would likely focus on maintain status-quo to tide through this macro environment. With MAS rolling out its products in various HD locations, it extends MAS distribution reach and further strengthen its competitive position. Once we get past this weak downcycle, MAS will be a lot stronger in the next cycle, relative to players that did not reinvest in the business. MAS would then be in a better position to capture more share.

Plumbing

The Plumbing segment volume outlook remains the same – to fall by double digits in 2023 (10 to 14%). I wouldn’t take the 1Q23 performance as an indicator of recovery given that most of the segment outperformance came from better-than-expected pricing. This pricing benefit should start to normalize during the middle of this year, as such the period of easy comp will be over. That said, what might help elevate performance would be commodity prices moderates this year.

Valuation

If we take a longer-term view on the business, I believe this is a business that can consistently grow at mid to high single digits (inclusive of M&A) as we have seen in the past. With the stock trading at 10.7x forward EBITDA today, I believe there is a path for further expansion once we enter the next upcycle. In particular, I expect the business to be structurally stronger given the reinvestments it is making today, which should further support a higher normalized multiple. The near-term catalyst for a positive rerate would be MAS performing better than expected in 2Q, management provide a very positive outlook for 2H23, and a revision in guidance. I believe this is the bull case in the near-term as it would reset consensus expectations for FY23 (the base year) and the coming years, effectively pulling forward the expected timeline for the next upcycle.

Conclusion

1Q23 results showed resilience, with demand meeting expectations and supply chain improvements boosting productivity. However, management's conservative stance and unchanged guidance for FY23 indicate potential challenges ahead, such as macro uncertainty, higher interest rates, inflation, and reduced discretionary spending. On a positive note, management's reinvestment efforts, including product development and wider distribution, demonstrate a long-term focus and potential for future growth. Additionally, MAS's valuation suggests room for expansion in the next upcycle, especially if the company exceeds expectations in the second quarter, provides a positive outlook for the 2H23, and revises guidance. That said, considering the current uncertainties, it is prudent to wait for further data before reassessing the situation in my view.