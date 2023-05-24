Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Twilio Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

May 24, 2023 9:30 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)4 Comments
From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Two weeks ago, Twilio released its Q1 2023 earnings results. The stock dove by about 15%.
  • We look at the underlying trends and what management had to say on the conference call.
  • Fundamentally, Twilio is a sell, but there could be reasons to see it as a hold as well.
  • What I will do with my position and what I think you should do with yours.
U.S. Markets React To UK Referendum On EU Membership

Drew Angerer

Introduction

I'm an investor and for me, investing is inherently for the long term. I always buy with the intention of holding forever. But to paraphrase Warren Buffett, this period shows who has been swimming naked. Therefore, the cream rises to the top.

Twilio's results

Twilio's Q1 earnings slides

Twilio Q4 2022

Twilio's Q4 2022

Twilio's revenue growth

Twilio's Q1 2023 earnings presentation

Twilio's stock-based compensation 2022

Twilio's 2022 10-K, emojis and text by From Growth To Value

Twilio's revenue growth overview

Twilio's Q1 2023 presentation

Twilio's DBNER

Twilio's Q1 2023 presentation

Twilio assets

Seeking Alpha

Twilio liabilities

Seeking Alpha

Twilio Buy Hold Sell

Made by From Growth To Value

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

