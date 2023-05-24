Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investment Grade Positioning And 3 Things To Watch Closely

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • Corporate bonds offer better opportunities than government bonds, in our view, as central banks wind down their monetary tightening cycles.
  • The health of regional banks and the debt ceiling are concerns, but we see selective opportunities in the banking sector and expect the debt ceiling standoff to be resolved.
  • We expect the economy to experience a soft landing and believe companies are prepared to manage a slowdown.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

By Matt Brill, Head of North American Investment Grade and Todd Schomberg, Senior Portfolio Manager

Fixed income markets have seen some dramatic changes in the past few months. As we make asset allocation decisions, we are especially focused on

Fed funds effective rate and fed funds futures

Hardest hit regional banks – stock price change since February 15, 2023

US Treasury total public debt outstanding and the statutory debt limit

This article was written by

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
2.75K Followers
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.Be the first to know! Sign up for Invesco US Blog and get expert investment views as they post.Disclosure for all Invesco US articles: Before investing, carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (Invesco PowerShares). Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ©2015 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.