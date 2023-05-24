Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron Snatches Up PDC Energy For A Song

May 24, 2023 10:25 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), PDCE
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron has agreed to acquire PDC Energy in a multibillion-dollar transaction, with the implied value of the deal at $6.3 billion for PDC Energy's equity and an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
  • The acquisition is expected to bring $100 million in annual operating synergies and $400 million per year in capital expenditure efficiencies, adding about $1 billion in incremental free cash flow.
  • The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and while it may present some transaction-related risks, it could be an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.
Chevron headquarters

jewhyte

May 22, 2023 proved to be a monumental day for investors in the oil and gas space. This is especially true for those focused on the exploration and production market. After news broke that industry giant Chevron (

Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

