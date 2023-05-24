Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Activist Yelp Review Is Worth Hearing Out

May 24, 2023 10:00 AM ETANGI, YELP
Lipper Alpha Insight
Summary

  • Yelp has garnered another bad review – though this one may have some golden advice.
  • Yelp's stock price is down more than 30% in five years and the company trades at nearly 6 times analysts’ predicted EBITDA for the next 12 months.
  • Activist investor TCS Capital Management sent a letter to Yelp Chair Diane Irvine on May 23 demanding the company explore a sale or merger with rival Angi, among other potential buyers.

Yelp

ardaguldogan

By Breakingviews

Yelp (YELP) has garnered another bad review - though this one may have some golden advice. Half a decade after another rabble-rousing shareholder launched a campaign at the $2 billion local review website, activist TCS Capital now

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight
