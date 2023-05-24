Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Upbound Group: Recession Resistant Stock, Initiate At Buy

May 24, 2023 10:32 AM ETUpbound Group, Inc. (UPBD)PRG
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
158 Followers

Summary

  • UPBD is a lease-to-own operator which outperforms during economic downturns as banks tighten credit, pushing consumers into LTO.
  • It has shown resilient performance during 2008 recession and had also expanded margins.
  • Q1 beat and raise points to the company being at an inflection point in the current scenario and is a preferred pick.
  • Initiate it at Buy with target price of $36 (12x 2023 P/E).

RAC Rent-A-Center business exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

Background

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD), formerly Rent-A-Center, is a leading omnichannel lease-to-own (LTO) provider with operations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. It serves a large pool of underserved consumers offering them ownership of high quality, durable products under flexible lease purchase plans

Chart
Data by YCharts

Bank willingness to give consumer loans

Federal Reserve

Operating metrics

SEC Filings

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
158 Followers
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.