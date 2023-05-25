Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flushing Financial: 'Buy' Based On Balance Sheet, But Earnings Could Disappoint

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Flushing Financial Corporation's balance sheet and access to liquidity look great, but the net interest margin continues to decrease.
  • This will put pressure on the net earnings.
  • The dividend of $0.22/share will likely be covered in the next few quarters, but I'd personally prefer the bank to forego dividend payments.
  • That's an unpopular opinion, and Flushing Financial will likely maintain its dividend.
  • With Flushing Financial Corporation trading at about 0.5x tangible book value, the stock is not expensive, but expect a sub-$1 EPS this year.
One dollar folded in half in a hand on a white background.

Igor Bastrakov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In December of last year, an investment in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) seemed like a good idea. The New York focusing bank had a robust loan book with exposure to low-LTV

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Flushing Financial Investor Relations

Loan Repricing Impact

Flushing Financial Investor Relations

New Swap Agreements

Flushing Financial Investor Relations

The Investment Doctor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FFIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

