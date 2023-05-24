Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of Asian food and merchandise stores in the Los Angeles region.

Given the company's uneven revenue history, tiny size, thin capitalization and high valuation expectations at IPO, I'll pass on the IPO.

Maison Overview

Monterey Park, California-based Maison Solutions Inc. was founded to acquire and operate full-service Asian-food supermarkets in predominantly Asian-American community areas.

Management is headed by President and CEO John Xu, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously President of J&C International Group and, before that, President of Ideal City Realty.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Produce

Meats

Seafood

Groceries

Other products

As of January 31, 2023, Maison has booked a fair market value investment of $188,104 from investors including Golden Tree USA, Stratton Arms Holding, and Amsterdam NYC Fund, LP.

Maison - Customer Acquisition

The company locates its stores in high-visibility areas and markets to local residents through a variety of means.

The firm operates four market locations in Los Angeles, California, through the acquisition of equity interests.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 16.2% FYE April 30, 2022 14.6% FYE April 30, 2021 14.6% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, rose to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 1.5 FYE April 30, 2022 0.1 Click to enlarge

Maison's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global ethnic food market was an estimated $39.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $70.8 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing popularity of ethnic food among developed nation populations.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth rate of the U.S. ethnic food market:

U.S. Ethnic Food Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

99 Ranch Market

HMart

Weee!

Independent market operators

Maison Solutions Inc. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Variable gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating profit

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 41,215,255 32.6% FYE April 30, 2022 $ 41,984,221 1.9% FYE April 30, 2021 $ 41,195,276 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 9,399,701 49.8% FYE April 30, 2022 $ 8,286,624 -0.3% FYE April 30, 2021 $ 8,310,502 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 22.81% 2.6% FYE April 30, 2022 19.74% -2.2% FYE April 30, 2021 20.17% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 80,194 0.2% FYE April 30, 2022 $ (826,590) -2.0% FYE April 30, 2021 $ 553,402 1.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 1,228,281 3.0% FYE April 30, 2022 $ (655,026) -1.6% FYE April 30, 2021 $ 1,026,790 2.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 364,225 FYE April 30, 2022 $ 1,487,476 FYE April 30, 2021 $ 1,109,133 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of January 31, 2023, Maison had $2.6 million in cash and $30.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending January 31, 2023, was $1.2 million.

Maison Solutions Inc. IPO Details

Maison intends to raise $12 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering three million shares at a proposed price of $4.00 each.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share, and the sole class B shareholder, president and CEO John Xu, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $65.9 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 15.79%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm is an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Immediately after the IPO, MSS will be a 'controlled company' by John Xu under the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering primarily for [i] completing the acquisition of the remaining 90% equity interests in [a] the Alhambra Store from Ms. Grace Xu, spouse of Mr. John Xu, our chief executive officer, and [b] Dai Cheong from Mr. Xu, by paying off the SBA loans held by each entity of approximately $2.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively, as partial consideration for such acquisitions; [ii] opening new center stores, including a flagship store in Rowland Heights, California; [iii] repaying our two loans of approximately $0.39 million in aggregate with American First National Bank, which loans have an interest rate of 4.5% per annum and a maturity date of March 2, 2024; [iv] research and development of our operating systems with JD.com, including upgrading our ERP system and POS system; [v] developing our business online; and [vi] making upgrades and performing renovations to our existing stores. We intend to use any remaining balance of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, general administrative matters, operating expenses and capital expenditures. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says any current legal proceedings would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Joseph Stone Capital LLC.

Valuation Metrics For Maison

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $76,000,000 Enterprise Value $65,888,000 Price / Sales 1.46 EV / Revenue 1.26 EV / EBITDA -868.79 Earnings Per Share $0.07 Operating Margin -0.15% Net Margin 2.44% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 15.79% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow $1,178,260 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.55% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -39.99 CapEx Ratio 42.29 Revenue Growth Rate 32.63% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Maison's IPO

MSS is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to acquire remaining equity interests in the four stores and for expansion and working capital purposes.

The company's financials have produced increasing topline revenue, uneven gross profit and gross margin, variable operating profit and positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending January 31, 2023, was $1.2 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose to 16.2% in the most recent reporting period; its Selling efficiency multiple increased to 1.5x, a positive signal indicating increased revenue generation efficiency.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

MSS's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow, although I expect this will change post-IPO as the firm seeks to stand up additional locations and invest in company systems upgrades.

The market opportunity for providing ethnic food options in the U.S. is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2030.

Joseph Stone Capital LLC is the sole underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its untested center-satellite business model, and its violation of a bank loan debt service coverage ratio.

Also, the company is seeking to partner with China-based JD.com to upgrade its internal systems and improve its product inventory. This partnership may not be successful and is subject to either party's termination.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 1.3x.

However, a January 2023 valuation index by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran of publicly held Retail (Grocery and Food) stocks indicated an average EV/Sales valuation of 0.37x, so the MSS IPO appears to be excessively priced.

Given the company's uneven revenue history, tiny size, thin capitalization and high valuation expectations at IPO, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.