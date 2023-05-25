Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: You Have Been Pumped And Warned By Elon Musk

May 25, 2023 8:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)6 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Post its 2023 annual shareholder meeting, Tesla, Inc. stock is rallying higher, with investors seemingly buying the dip on Musk's advice.
  • Traditionally, such events have served as boosters for Tesla's hype engine, and the latest shareholder meeting was no different.
  • While Musk acknowledged the challenging macroeconomic environment, he reiterated a bullish long-term outlook for Tesla, citing exciting developments such as FSD [generalized AI], Cybertruck, Optimus Humanoid Bot, and more.
  • The technical setup for Tesla continues to look precarious, and the stock is looking slightly overvalued after baking in Q1 results into the model.
  • Hence, I continue to rate Tesla stock "Neutral/Hold" at $188.
Elon Musk Speaks At Satellite Conference In Washington, DC

Win McNamee

Introduction

A new wave of investor optimism seems to be pushing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock higher in the aftermath of its shareholder meeting (held on 16th May 2023), wherein CEO Elon Musk highlighted Tesla's long-term business

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
5.22K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

