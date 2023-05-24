Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 10:22 AM ETPropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU)
PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nat Otis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Hari Krishnan - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Joe Dische - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicholas Jones - JMP

Nelson Cheung - Citigroup

Fawne Jiang - Benchmark

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PropertyGuru Group First Quarter 2023 earnings conference. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. As a reminder, today's program will be recorded. If anyone objects, please disconnect now.

Now let me introduce Nat Otis, VP of Investor Relations. Mr. Otis, please go ahead.

Nat Otis

Good morning and good evening. Welcome to PropertyGuru Group's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Hari Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director; and Joe Dische, CFO.

Before we get started a few reminders. Firstly, all results are available in earnings release that can be found in the Investor section of our website. Secondly, today’s webcast is being recorded. A replay along with a transcript will also be available in the investor section of our website. Thirdly, we will be making forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding our future results and expectations for the business. These results are neither promises nor guarantees and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially. Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings for more information regarding risk factors. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the company is not obliged to update them except as required by law. Fourthly, this call will also contain non-IFRS financial measures. For reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS metric, please see our earnings press release. Lastly, all dollar references are in Singapore Dollars unless otherwise stated.

