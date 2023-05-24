Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allegro MicroSystems Delivers Again With Q4 Earnings

May 24, 2023 11:36 AM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)
Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
496 Followers

Summary

  • Automotive chip company Allegro MicroSystems has reported FQ4 and Full-Year 2023 results.
  • The company's key growth segments of e-Mobility and Clean Energy & Automation are growing at a faster-than-expected rate while profit margins have been improving across the board.
  • ALGM stock is expensive; however, the shares are likely to continue attracting a healthy premium in my view and now might be a good time to buy.

Man charging electric car at home

coldsnowstorm

Back in March, I wrote a bullish piece on automotive chip company Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM). Allegro is one of the newer semiconductor stocks with the company having listed in October 2020, so it only appeared

EV Adoption Projections

Projected EV Growth (Goldman Sachs)

This article was written by

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
496 Followers
I'm an avid investor with a long-term, and sometimes contrarian, approach to equities investing. I started out as a Tech analyst but now also cover Commodities and Energy sectors as the world navigates the energy transition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.