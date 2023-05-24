Altria's Incredibly Low Valuation Makes It A Great Investment
Summary
- Altria Group has a dividend yield of more than 8% that it can comfortably afford with its earnings.
- The company is working to rapidly expand its smokeless portfolio, which will form a strong basis of its future volumes, with higher margins.
- We expect the company will continue growing its EPS and dividends to increase shareholder returns but would like to see increased diversification.
- We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, The Retirement Forum, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world. Despite consistent warnings about cigarettes, the company has managed to consistently improve its assets and cash flow. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's profits and shareholder return potential make it a valuable long-term investment.
Altria's Financials
Altria has continued to have strong headline financials, showing its strength.
Altria Group, Inc. saw diluted EPS drop 7.4% YoY, with some volatility. However, the company's adjusted EPS increased by 5.4% YoY to $1.18. That's in line with the company's long-term guidance. It also shows how cheap the company is currently, putting it firmly in the category of a single-digit P/E. The EPS is enough to comfortably cover its $0.94/share dividend.
The company's financials also helps to highlight the strength of the company's business.
Altria's Cash Returns
The company has focused on continuing to return cash to shareholders with its impressive assets and cash flow.
The company retired $1.3 billion of outstanding debt. We'd like to see the company continue retiring debt as it comes due to higher interest rates and the company's relatively high debt load. The company's NJOY transaction, which cost $2.75 billion, and which we'll discuss in more detail below, meant it didn't repurchase shares.
However, the company still has $1 billion in remaining share repurchases, roughly 1.25% of its market cap. At its current dividend yield, repurchasing shares is very profitable, and we'd like to see the company ramp this up. We believe it can hold off on acquisitions.
Altria's Smokeless Transactions
The company has worked to expand its smokeless portfolio to align with its long-term goals.
The company's NJOY acquisition will cost the company $2.75 billion in cash and up to another $500 million. The company is paying it in cash, with no equity issued. The transaction is still going through approvals, although we expect it to close. The company has also completely exited its JUUL investment in exchange for certain smokeless tobacco assets.
It's the best that the company could do with what's left, and we think it's the right call for the right time. It'll enable the company to expand its smokeless portfolio without having to deal with the negatives that came from Juul. However, there's no denying, largely from regulatory issues, that the company threw away more than $10 billion on Juul.
Altria's 2028 Targets
The company has announced a new set of 2028 targets.
The company is targeting mid-single-digit adjusted EPS growth compounded through 2028. The company's adjusted EPS target remains roughly $5.06/share, which gives the company a P/E of ~9, a strong indication of the company's financial strength. Assuming the company continues 5% growth, it can hit an EPS of $6.5/share.
Altria Group, Inc. is also targeting a similar growth in dividend yield. The company's current dividend is just under 8.4%, which would push the yield for those who invest today to 10.7%. The company plans to maintain a low debt to earnings ratio and maintain at least a 60% adjusted OCI margin. For long-term potential, the company is growing volumes which will support returns.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is Altria's lack of diversification and an increased regulatory burden through higher taxes on tobacco as a "sin" product. The company still has minimal diversification, and smokeless products aren't full diversification. That could hurt the company's ability to continue driving double-digit returns.
Conclusion
Altria Group, Inc. has a strong portfolio of assets. It has a single-digit P/E, and it has used its cash flow to generate a more than 8% dividend yield. The company's target for 35% growth in smoke-free volumes, which will push volumes to roughly 1.1 billion units, will help with some diversification. However, it's still minimal versus the company's 75 billion units in traditional product sales.
At the same time, Altria Group, Inc. doesn't represent perfect diversification. We'd like to see other diversification for the company's businesses. The company's targets for mid-single-digit earnings and dividends growth, along with continued share buybacks, will enable increased Altria Group, Inc. shareholder returns. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.