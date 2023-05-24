Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paysafe: Moderate Risk, But Rebound Is In Sight

May 24, 2023 12:14 PM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)
Tech and Growth
Summary

  • Despite challenges, Paysafe is well-positioned for a rebound in FY 2023.
  • Merchant solutions and US SMB growth provide potential catalysts, but caution needed due to high debt level and forex and interest rate risks.
  • Paysafe is trading at an attractive discount to my modelled target price, presenting a buy opportunity.

Young asia lady use cellphone order online shopping product and paying bills with banking app with transaction successful. Stay at house, Quarantine activity, Fun activity for coronavirus prevention.

Founded in 1996, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is a global payment platform. Through its well-known services, Skrill and Neteller, it enables individuals to do secure money transfers and online purchases through various payment methods. It also provides PCI-compliant payment processing

Tech and Growth
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

