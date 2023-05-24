jroballo

Investment Thesis

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is a bet on the long-term trend for the global transition to electric vehicles. The company now will only benefit from high prices for the commodity and will be able to conclude long-term contracts at prices that are beneficial for Livent. Also, Livent announced a potential merger with the Argentine-based lithium producer Allkem to create one of the world's largest vertically integrated lithium producers with the potential to produce up to 248 thousand tons of the commodity by 2027. Rating is BUY.

Lithium has its own price cycle

Since the start of 2023, lithium carbonate prices have tumbled from their highs in November 2022 by 64% to ~$31 thousand a ton, compared with the average of ~$68 thousand a ton in 2022. The decline of prices for the commodity in 1Q 2023 was driven by the expiry of subsidies for the purchase of new-energy cars in China and concerns that demand for EVs will fall amid a global recession.

As the year 2023 kicked in, most of China's subsidies for purchasing new-energy-powered cars came to an end. We expected that EV sales in the country would be slowing in the first half of 2023. It usually took 2-4 months after the end of subsidies for sales to bounce back as the market adapted. As soon as March, the new-energy car market started to recover and grew by 24% m/m and 35% y/y to 653 thousand cars, and to 636 thousand cars in April (-2.5% m/m and +113% y/y).

Despite the impending recession and consumption weakness, we don't anticipate that the growth of the EV market will decelerate abruptly over the medium term due to the cannibalization of ICE car sales by EVs. Various producers announce releases of new models almost every quarter, pushing to the sidelines the familiar lineup of ICE cars, and that's a long-term trend.

According to Allkem, in the base scenario the company expects the balance to shift to a surplus as major projects in the world will start operating - before collapsing into an acute shortage.

Merger with Allkem

Om May 10, 2023, Livent announced a potential merger with the Argentine-based lithium producer Allkem to create one of the world's largest vertically integrated lithium producers with the potential to produce up to 248 thousand tons of the commodity by 2027.

Allkem was created in 2021 by the merger of two companies, Galaxy Resources and Orocobre. The balance sheet of the company includes existing operations such as the lithium evaporation ponds facility Olaroz, which produces lithium carbonate and has the potential to produce up to 42.5 thousand tons of the commodity per year. Phase 2 of Olaroz is more than 95% ready for launch, which is being readied for the end of 2Q 2023. Another existing operation is an open-pit mine at Mt Cattlin for the extraction of lithium ore, with the potential for processing up to 260 million tons of ore per year.

The company also has development projects that could significantly boost output: the Naraha lithium hydroxide production project, the Sal de Vida lithium carbonate project, the James Bay lithium rock extraction project, and the Maria Victoria lithium tenement.

We expect that Allkem's total revenue will surge by 108% y/y to $1601 mln in 2023, further increasing by 36% y/y to $2175 mln in 2024 on the back of the launch of Phase 2 of Olaroz, and Mt Cattlin and Naraha reaching full capacity.

The start of the growth projects and the effect of scale will enable the company to maintain a high gross margin (~80%), which will have a positive influence on EBITDA. We expect this metric to jump to $1009 mln (+165% y/y) in 2023, and to $1414 mln (+40% y/y) in 2024.

What will come out of the merger? The combined company plans to be the world's third-largest producer of raw lithium, with the potential to produce ~ 250 thousand tons of the commodity by 2027.

Upon their merger, the companies will fully complement each other and the resulting conglomerate will be one of the few diversified producers of lithium and its derivatives. We believe the M&A transaction will have a positive effect on the companies.

Financial results outlook

Therefore, pro forma combined revenue will reach $2700 mln (+71% y/y), in 2023 and $3647 mln (+35% y/y) in 2024.

EBITDA will jump by 112% to $1580 mln in 2023, and will total $2158 mln (+37% y/y) in 2024.

Net income will surge by 108% to $1273 mln in 2023, and will total $1741 mln (+37% y/y) in 2024.

Livent and Allkem are to become subsidiaries of a new public holding company (Livent+Allkem) incorporated in the Bailiwick of Jersey. The transaction structure is as follows:

Allkem shareholders receive one share in the new company (Livent+Allkem) for each existing Allkem share (637 mln shares).

Livent shareholders receive 2.406 shares in the new company (Livent+Allkem) for each existing Livent share (504 mln shares).

The merger is awaiting approval by shareholders and the Australian government. Subject to the approvals, the companies plan to complete the merger by the end of 2023.

We evaluate the combined company by its projected results in 2025. We estimate the current price of one share in the combined company at $9. We are assigning it a BUY status. The valuation of $17.3 was achieved through discounting the share price target for 2025 to the FTM valuation at the rate of 13% per annum.

Valuation of Livent without merger

Based on the new assumptions, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at BUY. The fair value of the stock without M&A is $48.9. Rating is BUY. The valuation of $48.9 was achieved through discounting the share price target for 2025 to the FTM valuation at the rate of 13% per annum.

Conclusion

Livent is a bet on the long-term trend for the global transition to electric vehicles. The company should now benefit from prices of the commodity holding high. That will enable Livent to conclude contracts at prices that are high and beneficial for the company. We believe that the current stock price offers the best entry point for long-term investors, as we think the lithium rush has not ended.