Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stock, Bond, And Consumer Behavior During Past Fiscal Crises

May 24, 2023 12:28 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU, WFIVX, US10Y, US1M1 Comment
New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I look at how financial and consumer markets reacted to the debt ceiling crises of 2011 and 2013, as well as the “fiscal cliff” of 2012.
  • Their reactions were markedly different. During both the 2011 and 2013 crises, long-term bond yields declined sharply, while short-term yields spiked.
  • During both the 2011 and 2013 crises, stocks declined as concerns grew more serious.
  • Conversely, markets were generally untroubled by the prospect of the expiration of the Bush tax cuts at the end of 2012.
  • Provided there is no actual credit breach, a quick rebound could be anticipated.

Ben Franklin"s fear: 2023

hamzaturkkol

Introduction

The debt ceiling is looming and could be hit as soon as the end of next week. While there have been plenty of analyses about how the ending might pan out, there has been little commentary about the behavior

Stock prices 1/11 through 12/13

Wilshire 5000 January 2011 through December 2013 (FRED)

Long term bonds 2011-2013

Long term bonds 2011-2013 (FRED)

1 month Treasurueis 2011-2013

1 month Treasuries 2011-2013 (FRED)

1 month Treasuries 2023

1 month Treasuries 2023 (FRED)

Michigan consumer sentiment 2009-2019

Michigan consumer sentiment 2009-2019 (FRED)

Michigan consumer confidence through 2023

Michigan consumer confidence through 2023 (Briefing.com)

Real retail sales and PCE’s 2011-2013

Real retail sales and PCE’s 2011-2013 (FRED)

This article was written by

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4K Followers
New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.