Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 11:29 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mo Gupta - IR

Fran Horowitz - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Lipesky - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Kelly Crago - Citi

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research Associates

Mauricio Serna Vega - UBS

Alexandra Stratton - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Abercrombie & Fitch's Fourth Quarter Year-End Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call [sic] [First Quarter 2023]. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Mo Gupta, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mo Gupta

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today on the call are Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Lipesky, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued our first quarter earnings release, which is available on our website at corporate.abercrombie.com under the Investors section. Also available on our website is an investor presentation.

Keep in mind that we will make certain forward-looking statements on the call. These statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions we mentioned today. These factors and uncertainties are discussed in our reports and filings with the Securities and

