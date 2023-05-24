Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Copper's Plunge Indicates That China's Rebound May Be Fading

Summary

  • Copper plummeted below the key $8,000/t mark as hopes for higher demand in China are dimming.
  • The red metal has now lost all of the gains it made this year.
  • We believe there are more downside risks in the near term.

Copper Extraction 2

mabus13/E+ via Getty Images

By Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist

Copper price gives back 2023 gains

Copper price gives back 2023 gains

LME, ING Research

Copper drops below key $8,000/t level

The LME copper price has dropped by around 11% this quarter and is now trading near its

Net bullish LME bets are at a 19-week low

LME, ING Research

LME stocks nearly double since mid-April

LME, ING Research

Copper is in the widest contango since the early 1990s

LME, ING Research

