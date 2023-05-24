Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kellogg: Higher Dividend And Upcoming Spin-Off Makes It More Attractive Than General Mills

May 24, 2023 12:41 PM ETKellogg Company (K)GIS2 Comments
Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer staple stocks tend to have lower volatility in uncertain times because people continue to need food.
  • Kellogg and General Mills are two consumer staple companies that are known for breakfast foods, albeit with more diversification.
  • Currently, Kellogg might be a better option because of anticipated spin-off.

American food shop in Europe

tupungato

In an uncertain economy, investors can expect the stocks of many companies to underperform. Lower economic growth might lead to lower demand for products that go into building skyscrapers or roads. Higher unemployment can lead to lower demand for gasoline as fewer

This article was written by

Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.27K Followers
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of K either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.