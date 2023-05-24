Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSX Corp (CSX) Presents at Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

May 24, 2023 11:47 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference May 24, 2023 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Hinrichs - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Scott Group

All right. Really happy to have CSX for our next Fireside Chat, Joe Hinrichs, President CEO, been, still less than a year,

Joseph Hinrichs

Less than eight months.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Scott Group

Less than eight months. Okay. Well, so first time at our conference, thank you for being here. We are going to get right into questions. Again, I'll start but if you have any, raise your hand, not good to see a full room. So maybe just Joe give us a state of the railroad. What you're seeing from a demand standpoint, what you're seeing from a service standpoint, obviously, lots going on in the industry with labor, politics, maybe just quick statement. And then we'll get into all the nitty gritty.

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes. Good morning, everyone. I thought I was joining a industry really got less attention in the auto industry. But certainly since my tenure here has gotten a lot of attention. I mean, at CSX, we're obviously very proud of the progress we've made on the service front, talked about it in our earnings call for the first quarter, but we had our best ever service metrics in the first quarter, and then we're seeing that continue in the second quarter.

We've had a number of kind of third-party endorsements of that recently. Service Transportation Board came out and said we no longer needed to do the incremental enhanced reporting because of our service levels and because they weren't really hearing about complaints about CSX from customers, which was good. Then in the last week or so, the Journal of

