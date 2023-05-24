DNY59

Dear readers/followers,

Back in February I wrote an article called "Ignore The Headlines, Buy EPR Properties" (NYSE:EPR) rating the stock as a BUY at $41.00 per share. While I understand the worry of a secular decline in the movie theatre business and don't totally disagree, the buy thesis was primarily based on valuation. In that article, I estimated that the stock trades about 35% below its fair value. With 41% of revenue coming from movie theatres, I calculated investors were therefore able to buy these for essentially 15 cents on the dollar which should more than offset the risks. Since then the stock dipped as low as $34.40 per share and now trades at $42.00 per share.

Q1 Results

We also got the Q1 results, which were really good and importantly show that despite bankruptcy EPR is able to continue to collect rent from Regal and that the movie theatre business is recovering. In particular, the company has collected all rent from Regal scheduled up until April 2023, as well as all other scheduled deferral payments due from all other customers which has resulted into a 9% YoY increase in revenues (primarily due to better collections which are recognized on a cash basis) and a 15% YoY increase in AFFO per share to $1.26 (per quarter). Part of this increase was also attributable to rent escalators, which are built into most leases and average 1.5-2% each year 7.5-10% every 5 years. Management has not issued guidance for full 2023 FFO due to uncertainties related to Regal's bankruptcy.

With regards to Cineworld (the fourth largest tenant), management has stated the following on their earnings call:

Additionally, during the month of April, Cineworld reported that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with its secured lenders and subsequently filed a plan of reorganization. The proposed timeframe within the plan indicates that Cineworld should emerge from bankruptcy in early July. While we cannot comment on the status of our negotiations, the filing of the proposed plan defines the timeframe for resolution.

So while it's not clear how things will play out with Regal and Cineworld yet, there's definitely some progress here. Management also pointed out that the industry continues to recover as evident by cumulative box office revenues which reached $1.7 Billion in Q1, up 28% YoY. Further growth is expected with some notable movies coming out later this year. What's also big news is that Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) have both announced that they will invest $1 Billion each year toward movies with theatrical releases which could seriously boost the movie line-up. So it's clear that things are improving, which would contradict the thesis of a secular decline in the business. In my previous article I discussed my prediction for the industry and stated that importance of added amenities in theatres. EPR is going with the trend here. 58% of their seats are reclining, 77% of facilities have enhanced food and beverage (incl. alcohol) options and 58% have either iMAX or large format premium screens. These extra amenities could make the difference as going to the movies is no longer about just watching the movie, but about the experience.

EPR Presentation

EPR's portfolio continues to enjoy strong 98% occupancy, so the issue isn't really leasing their space, but rather collecting their rent. This is where tenant coverage comes in. The most recent data is based on a December trailing 12-month period and shows average overall coverage of 2x. Movie theatres alone had coverage of just 1.3x, while the rest of their experiential portfolio stood at 2.7x. And though for this year, the numbers will most likely improve, it's well known, that theatres are what's pulling them down, which is why management is actively trying to reduce their exposure, but understandably that's going to take time and will not be easy. In Q1, the company continued discussions with multiple parties on the disposition of their two vacant theatres, but so far hasn't succeeded.

In terms of new investment, they spend $66 Million in Q1, mainly on an acquisition of a newly constructed Vital Climbing Gym in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Management has also reiterated their guidance for investment for the full year of $200-300 Million. With cap rates around 8%, I like that the company is trying to buy some quality assets now that they're cheap and I also like the fact that they don't need to raise additional capital for these investments.

Before diving into the valuation, which is what really makes this stock interesting, let's quickly recap their financial position:

BBB- rating

$100 Million in cash

$1 Billion available on a line of credit (unused to date)

$2.8 Billion in debt at an average rate of 4.32% (all fixed)

net debt/EBITDA of 5.2x

No maturities in 2023 and only $130 Million in August 2024

Those are pretty good metrics for any REIT raising no additional red flags.

Valuation

Income investors will be pleased with a monthly dividend which now yields 8% and is well covered with a payout ratio of about 65%. That's a large enough margin of safety, meaning that the dividend is unlikely to get cut and will remain covered even in the most bearish case where the space occupied by Regal and Cinemark which together accounts for 19% of revenue produces no income.

The valuation reveals a similar level of safety. Trading at a P/FFO of 8.7x vs a historical average of 13.5x shows about a 35% discount. And remember, the only fundamental issue for this company is their theatre business, everything else is in a great shape (experiential portfolio is doing great, balance sheet is good, occupancy is high). With movie theatres at 41% of total revenue, it's easy to calculate that the market is pricing these assets at just 15 cents on the dollar or in other words assuming a total collapse of the movie theatre business. This is the primary reason which leads me to reiterate my "BUY" rating for EPR here at $42 per share. Personally, I'm sticking with the common shares, but some investors may want to check out their preferred shares, in particular Series C (EPR.PC), which yields 7.4%, but offers superior dividend safety as confirmed by the fact that they continued to pay dividends even during the pandemic when all of EPR's properties were closed.