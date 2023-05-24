Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EPR Properties: Buy Theatres At 15 Cents On The Dollar

May 24, 2023 12:57 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)EPR.PC1 Comment
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Summary

  • EPR's stock price has suffered due to their 41% exposure to movie theatres and several of their tenants filing for bankruptcy.
  • Q1 has, however, revealed several bullish catalysts for the industry, including Amazon's and Apple's announcement to invest heavily into movie production.
  • I don't agree with the market which has priced in a total collapse of the industry and am buying at these levels.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

Dear readers/followers,

Back in February I wrote an article called "Ignore The Headlines, Buy EPR Properties" (NYSE:EPR) rating the stock as a BUY at $41.00 per share. While I understand the worry of a secular decline in

EPR Presentation

This article was written by

Hey, my name is David and I am an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. My Goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. Now primarily investing in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

